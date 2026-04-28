The VIKING Framework: A Strategic Model for Designing High-Impact Communication Campaigns

LONDON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viking navigators and modern campaign leaders face a similar challenge. Both must chart a course in uncertain conditions, rally people around a shared purpose, adapt when the winds shift, and measure whether they actually reached their destination.

Launching today, a new book builds on that parallel to provide communicators, marketers, business leaders, and change professionals with a practical system for planning and delivering outcome-driven campaigns.

The VIKING Framework: Master High-Impact Communication Campaigns, by Stanley Glancy and Akanksha Bhargava, introduces a six-phase model that guides readers through the full arc of a campaign. The framework, Validate, Ideate, Kickoff, Improvise, Nurture, Gauge, guides readers through the full arc of a campaign, from clarifying purpose and audience at the outset to measuring impact at the finish.

The book draws on decades of experience leading communication campaigns across global organizations in consulting, life sciences, and technology. Its case studies, tools, and templates are drawn from campaigns led by the authors across multiple countries and industries, while the principles extend well beyond any single sector or function.

“Every campaign is a voyage,” says co-author Stanley Glancy. “You need to know your destination, read the conditions, and adjust when they change. Without that discipline, even well-crafted campaigns lose their way. We wrote this book to make that discipline practical and repeatable.”

“I have sat in enough planning rooms to know that most campaigns do not fail because of a bad idea,” adds co-author Akanksha Bhargava. “They fail because no one agreed on the destination before they set sail. That is the problem this book solves, simply and practically.”

A framework for real-world conditions

Rather than focusing on message delivery alone, The VIKING Framework clearly demonstrates how strategic communication drives alignment, behaviour change, and measurable outcomes. The book moves readers beyond ad-hoc execution toward a repeatable approach that can be applied to internal communications, transformation programs, product launches, and stakeholder engagement.

Each chapter translates the framework into practical tools, making the book useful for experienced practitioners, emerging professionals, and leaders responsible for guiding complex initiatives.

The book is grounded in an original narrative thread: the journey of Asdís Brandsdóttir, a Viking shield-maiden navigating the North Sea. Her story serves as a lens for exploring the strategic challenges modern communicators face. That metaphor, combining narrative and strategic insight, runs through every chapter and helps make the framework memorable and practical.

Who the book is for

The VIKING Framework is written for:

Communication professionals seeking a structured and strategic approach to campaign planning and execution

Business leaders, marketers, HR and change professionals who rely on communication to drive engagement and adoption

Founders and teams of any size seeking scalable tools that hold up under real-world conditions.





Ashok Jain, Deloitte (Retired) Principal and author of the book’s foreword, describes the book as, “A thoughtful and practical roadmap that optimizes strategic vision and insights with actionable tactics, essential for organizations enabling communication programs that favourably influence business decision-making and outcomes.”

Availability

The VIKING Framework: Master High-Impact Communication Campaigns is available from April 28, 2026, in print and digital formats.

Purchase options, author information, and press resources are available at www.thevikingframework.com.

About the Authors

Stanley Glancy began his career as a journalist before spending nearly two decades designing and leading communication campaigns across global organizations. His work has spanned consulting, life sciences, and technology, supporting companies through transformation, culture change, and strategic alignment across markets.

Akanksha Bhargava is a global communications leader with extensive experience across industries including pharmaceuticals, consulting, and education. Her work spans external communications, reputation management, cultural transformation, and CSR, helping leadership teams translate complex strategy into clear narratives that move people and organizations forward.

Together, they bring nearly four decades of combined experience across journalism, strategic communications, and global campaign leadership to a framework purpose-built for the realities of modern organisations.

Media Contact

Stanley Glancy

author@thevikingframework.com

www.thevikingframework.com