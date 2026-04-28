Smart Agriculture Market Size to Exceed USD 48.36 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Agriculture Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Smart Agriculture Market Size was valued at USD 19.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 48.36 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 9.6% over 2026-2035.”

Decreasing Price of Solar Energy Propel Market Expansion Globally

Solar power is now a major market driver for the Smart Agriculture sector due to technological breakthroughs that have drastically lowered its cost. With a 90% drop in Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) from ten cents to just one or two cents per kilowatt-hour in places, such as Africa, solar energy is now much more economical and environmentally friendly. This financial advantage encourages farmers to adopt smart agricultural solutions by integrating solar technology into farming practices. With an efficiency of 24.4% and a 6.5-8% increase in power generation on the same land area, LONGi's Hi-MO 9 module highlights the progress in solar technology and confirms its position as a viable and attractive option for powering agricultural activities. The use of smart agriculture technologies is accelerating due to cost reductions and the agricultural sector's growing energy requirements.

Smart Agriculture Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 19.34 Billion

: 19.34 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 48.36 Billion

: 48.36 Billion CAGR : 9.6% during 2026–2035

: 9.6% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Smart Agriculture Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3045

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Grownetics, Inc

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Argus Control Systems Ltd

AGCO Corporation

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction, Inc

CropZilla, Inc

DICKEY-john

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Autonomous Solutions, Inc

BouMatic Robotic B.V

CLAAS KGaA mbH

DroneDeploy

Farmers Edge, Inc

DeLaval Inc

Granular, Inc

Trimble Inc

Gamaya

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Raven Industries, Inc

Smart Agriculture Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Agriculture Type (Precision farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others)

• By Offering (Hardware, Software)

• By Farm Size (Small Farms, Medium Farms, Large Farms)

• By Application (Precision farming application, Livestock monitoring application, Smart greenhouse application, Others.)





Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Agriculture Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3045

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

Software was the dominant force in the Smart Agriculture market, boasting a substantial 56% share in 2025 owing to the fact that smart farming is driven by data. The growth of IoT devices and sensors in farming has also boosted the software industry. These sensors function as virtual vision and hearing organs, consistently producing information that must be gathered and analyzed.

By Farm Size

Smart Agriculture Market in 2025 is led by small farms 38% share, driven by adoption of cost-effective technologies, such as smart irrigation, soil sensors, and mobile farm management applications globally. Medium farms 34% share show strong uptake due to better capital access and measurable productivity gains.

By Application

Precision Farming dominated the Smart Agriculture market with 42% of share in 2025 due to its capacity to convert conventional agriculture into an efficient and fruitful process. As the global population continues to rise and the need for more food increases, precision farming is becoming increasingly important for guaranteeing food security and sustainability.

Regional Insights:

With a 36% market share in 2025, North America dominated the smart agriculture sector. This region's robust agriculture sector and significant interest in technology development have created a climate that is conducive to creative farming solutions. By offering state-of-the-art machinery and software to improve farm operations, John Deere and Trimble are setting the standard.

Asia Pacific is the second largest fastest growing region with 26% of share in 2025. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a swift agricultural evolution supported by advanced technologies such as variable rate technology, intelligent irrigation systems, and AI-driven analytics.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Smart Agriculture Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3045

Recent Developments:

Trimble Inc. release two screens for precision agriculture Farm Sizes, the GFX-1060 and GFX-1260, in October 2022. Farmers can carry out in-field chores quickly and effectively with these next-generation monitors, which allow them to precisely map and monitor field data in real-time.

release two screens for precision agriculture Farm Sizes, the GFX-1060 and GFX-1260, in October 2022. Farmers can carry out in-field chores quickly and effectively with these next-generation monitors, which allow them to precisely map and monitor field data in real-time. New Hexagon Technology provided accuracy in excavator planting. The launch of HxGN AgrOn Planting Assistant is aimed squarely at the forest market. It can, however, be customized to improve operations on other crop Agriculture Types, such as palm oil, citrus, and coffee.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Agriculture Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION METRICS – helps you uncover innovation opportunities through insights on adoption of AI-driven analytics, IoT sensors, automation systems, and cloud-based smart agriculture platforms.

– helps you uncover innovation opportunities through insights on adoption of AI-driven analytics, IoT sensors, automation systems, and cloud-based smart agriculture platforms. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & FARM PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you identify efficiency gains through analysis of yield improvement, resource optimization (water, fertilizers, feed), and system deployment across different farm sizes.

– helps you identify efficiency gains through analysis of yield improvement, resource optimization (water, fertilizers, feed), and system deployment across different farm sizes. SUPPLY CHAIN & DEPLOYMENT EFFICIENCY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate operational resilience through tracking of system deployment rates, integration across farm types, and adoption in precision farming, livestock, and greenhouse applications.

– helps you evaluate operational resilience through tracking of system deployment rates, integration across farm types, and adoption in precision farming, livestock, and greenhouse applications. MARKET CONCENTRATION & COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge competitive intensity through CR5 market share analysis, vendor positioning, and investment trends among leading smart agriculture solution providers.

– helps you gauge competitive intensity through CR5 market share analysis, vendor positioning, and investment trends among leading smart agriculture solution providers. INVESTMENT & RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) METRICS – helps you assess financial viability through insights on average spending per farm, revenue growth trends, and ROI timelines for smart agriculture technology adoption.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Agriculture 4.0 Market

Agricultural Robots Market

Regenerative Agriculture Market

Agriculture Sensor Market

Agricultural Equipment Market