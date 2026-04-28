Antibiotic Resistance Market to Grow at 5.4% CAGR Reaching USD 12.72 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Drug-Resistant Infections and Antimicrobial Innovation: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the antibiotic resistance market size is estimated at USD 9.78 billion in 2026, up from USD 9.28 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Growth is driven by the increasing global burden of drug-resistant infections and the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. Healthcare systems worldwide are prioritizing strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance, resulting in increased investments in research, surveillance, and the development of new therapeutic approaches.

The market is expanding as the prevalence of resistant bacterial strains continues to rise, impacting the effectiveness of conventional antibiotics. Infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms are becoming more common in both hospital and community settings, increasing the need for advanced antimicrobial therapies. Governments and healthcare organizations are implementing antimicrobial stewardship programs to promote responsible antibiotic use and reduce resistance rates, further shaping market dynamics. Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in addressing antibiotic resistance. Innovations in rapid diagnostic tools enable early and accurate detection of resistant pathogens, supporting targeted treatment decisions, and improving patient outcomes. Additionally, the development of novel antibiotics, combination therapies, and alternative approaches such as bacteriophage therapy and immunotherapies is strengthening the pipeline of resistance-targeted solutions.

Antibiotic Resistance Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the antibiotic resistance market, driven by strong research funding, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and active government initiatives to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by robust regulatory frameworks, increasing surveillance programs, and coordinated efforts to promote antibiotic stewardship.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising infection rates, expanding healthcare access, increasing awareness of antimicrobial resistance, and growing investments in pharmaceutical research across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Antibiotic Resistance Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Focus on Novel Antimicrobial Development

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of new antibiotics and alternative therapies to address the growing threat of resistant pathogens.

Advancements in Rapid Diagnostic Technologies

Improved diagnostic tools are enabling faster detection of infections and resistance patterns, supporting more effective and targeted treatment strategies.

Antibiotic Resistance Market Segmentation Overview

By Disease

• Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

• Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infection (cIAI)

• Acute Bacterial Skin & Skin-Structure Infections (ABSSSI)

• Hospital- & Ventilator-Acquired Pneumonias (HABP/VABP)

• Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI)

• Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP)

• Bloodstream Infection (BSI)

By Pathogen

• Acinetobacter baumannii

• Staphylococcus aureus (incl. MRSA)

• Pseudomonas aeruginosa

• Haemophilus influenzae

• Escherichia coli

• Other Priority Pathogens

By Drug Class

• Tetracyclines

• Oxazolidinones

• Cephalosporins

• Lipoglycopeptides

• Combination Therapies

• Other Classes

By Mechanism of Action

• Cell-Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

• Protein-Synthesis Inhibitors

• DNA-Synthesis Inhibitors

• RNA-Synthesis Inhibitors

• Other Mechanisms

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

“Our analysis reflects consistent patterns observed across reported data, combining structured market tracking with disciplined validation practices to provide a balanced view of antibiotic resistance trends. This approach supports reliable comparisons and decision-making where variability across alternative sources often limits clarity.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/antibiotic-resistance-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Antibiotic Resistance Market Competitive Outlook

The antibiotic resistance market features global pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms focusing on expanding antimicrobial pipelines, developing innovative therapies, and strengthening research collaborations. Market participants are investing in next-generation antibiotics, diagnostic solutions, and alternative treatment approaches to address the evolving challenges of resistance.

Major Companies in the antibiotic resistance market include:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

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