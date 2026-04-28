Reacta Healthcare Announces Expansion into Asia-Pacific and Appoints Professor Gary Wing-Kin Wong to Advisory Board

DEESIDE, United Kingdom, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reacta Healthcare, a leading developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade oral food challenge (OFC) products for food allergy diagnostics, today announces the appointment of Professor Gary Wing-Kin Wong, internationally recognised paediatric allergy and respiratory disease expert and President-Elect of the World Allergy Organisation (WAO), to its Advisory Board, as the company accelerates new product development and expands its Asia-Pacific (APAC) footprint.

Prof. Wong is Professor of Paediatrics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and brings global clinical and research experience from Canada and Germany. He helped establish Hong Kong’s participation in the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), one of the world’s largest collaborative studies in allergy and asthma, spanning more than 100 countries and nearly two million children. He received the KIA Research Excellence in Allergic Diseases Award (2018) and has played a leading role in shaping international standards and best practice in allergy care.

An export-driven business, Reacta has increased its workforce by 60% over the past year to support its existing and new customers in Europe and the United States. The company is now building on this momentum by deepening support for international partners and pursuing new collaborations across the APAC region.

Reacta has pioneered the development and manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade OFC products designed to improve the safety, accuracy and consistency of food allergy diagnostics and to support global clinical research programmes. With APAC, particularly Greater China, continuing to grow as a centre of excellence for clinical development, Reacta is increasing its engagement with regional investigators, trial specialists and partners to help advance robust, standardised allergy diagnostics.

Prof. Wong said: “Reacta stands out in food allergy diagnosis for its innovation and its commitment to setting new standards in the field. I look forward to working with the Company as it continues to explore ways to empower the development of therapies and diagnostics that impact the lives of people living with food allergies.”

Prof. Wong’s appointment follows that of Richard Nagle as Chair and aligns with the company’s strategic focus on new products and new markets to drive future growth.

Paul Abrahams, CEO of Reacta, said: “Food allergy therapeutics and diagnostics are evolving rapidly. As an innovative, science-led business, we are actively pursuing new opportunities and new markets to better meet customer needs. We benefit enormously from the clinical and scientific guidance of our advisors, and we are delighted to welcome Prof. Wong to Reacta’s Advisory Board.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to thank Professors Barbara Ballmer-Weber and Montserrat Fernandez Rivas, both of whom have recently stepped down, for their contribution to the Adboard since its inception.”

Reacta’s Innovation team, led by Chief Innovation Officer, Martin Wickham, will visit China in the coming months to engage with allergy clinical trial specialists. Activities include hosting a symposium at EAACI Allergy School in Beijing (7-9 May), attending the Asia Summit on Global Health in Hong Kong (11-14 May), and participating in the EAACI regional oral food challenge workshop in Hong Kong (5-6 June) with Prof. Agnes Leung.

Notes to editors

Industry context referenced in this release is drawn from L.E.K. Consulting, “Advancing Innovation and Global Reach: The Next Chapter in China’s Clinical Trial Development” (accessed April 2026).

About Reacta Healthcare

Reacta Healthcare develops and manufactures pharmaceutical grade oral food challenge (OFC) products that improve the safety, accuracy, and consistency of food allergy diagnostics. Operating from its GMP-licensed facility in the UK, the company partners with global clinical trials, emerging biotech firms, CROs, and major pharmaceutical companies to advance allergy testing and therapeutic development.

Media Contacts

At the company - Lara Marks

Marketing & Communications Officer

E: lara.marks@reactahealthcare.com T: +44 (0)3332 423 042

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles - E: Sue@charles-consultants.com T: +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner - E: Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com T: +44 (0)7956 0310