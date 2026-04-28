AI in Antibody Discovery Market Research Report 2025-2035: Surging Demand for Next-Generation Biologics and Leveraging AI for Personalized Precision Medicine in Antibody Discovery Gaining Traction

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Antibody Discovery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Solution, Application, End User, and Country, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in Antibody Discovery Market was valued at USD 529.9 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 24.76%.

Growth is driven by the limitations of conventional antibody discovery methods, which are costly, time-intensive, and prone to high failure rates. AI-enabled technologies, including deep learning, generative AI, and antibody-specific large language models (LLMs), are transforming the process of target identification, lead discovery, and optimization, significantly reducing development timelines and improving success rates.







The global AI in antibody discovery market encompasses AI technology providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic and research institutions. Organizations are increasingly leveraging autonomous discovery platforms to enable iterative design-test-optimize cycles with minimal human intervention.

Generative AI and multi-omics integration are facilitating personalized antibody therapeutics, while cloud-based solutions, consulting services, and on-premise AI tools expand accessibility. Strategic collaborations and funding between AI startups and established pharmaceutical companies accelerate platform scale-up, clinical validation, and commercialization. Collectively, these factors are driving rapid innovation, improving operational efficiency, and positioning the market for sustained growth.

North America leads the market with a well-established healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investment, strong regulatory support, and early adoption of AI platforms in antibody discovery. Europe represents a mature market with robust collaborations and clinical adoption. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth driven by increasing biotech R&D, emerging AI companies, and improving healthcare access. Rest-of-the-world regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, offer additional growth opportunities due to rising investments in healthcare and biotechnology.



Global AI in Antibody Discovery Market Lifecycle Stage



The global AI in antibody discovery market is in the expansion phase, characterized by rapid adoption, substantial investment, and strategic collaborations between innovative startups and established pharmaceutical companies. High attrition rates and the escalating costs associated with traditional antibody discovery have catalysed the transition toward AI-enabled platforms. Integration of AI with wet lab experimentation enhances efficiency, reduces failure rates, and supports iterative optimization cycles. The use of antibody-specific LLMs improves predictive accuracy for structure, binding affinity, and immunogenicity, increasing the probability of successful antibody candidates.



Despite these supporting factors, several challenges remain, including data bottlenecks from limited high-quality datasets and validation gaps requiring experimental confirmation. However, the market presents substantial growth opportunities through generative AI, autonomous discovery platforms, and multi-omics integration, enabling the design of novel antibodies and personalized therapeutics. Expansion into emerging regions with increasing healthcare investments, supportive regulatory frameworks, and growing R&D initiatives further positions the market for sustained growth. Stakeholders are increasingly focusing on technological advancement, strategic alliances, and scalable solutions to optimize antibody discovery efficiency and maintain a competitive advantage.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation: This report enables organizations to identify high-value opportunities in global AI in antibody discovery market, including generative AI, autonomous platforms, and antibody-specific LLMs. It guides R&D investment decisions, pipeline optimization, and technology adoption, helping companies prioritize initiatives that accelerate lead identification and antibody optimization. The report provides actionable insights on platform scalability, wet lab integration, and predictive modelling accuracy, allowing stakeholders to reduce development costs, improve success rates, and maintain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving antibody discovery market.



Growth/Marketing: The report delivers in-depth insights into regional adoption trends, emerging markets, and partnership opportunities, supporting strategic market entry and commercialization planning. It enables companies to identify growth potential across technology, solution, application, and end-user segments. By understanding regional R&D investments, regulatory frameworks, and technology adoption rates, organizations can refine marketing, licensing, and collaboration strategies, maximize visibility, and increase return on investment in a competitive global landscape.



Competitive: This report provides comprehensive company profiling, competitive benchmarking, highlighting strategic collaborations, funding activities, mergers, acquisitions, and technology adoption trends. Stakeholders gain a clear understanding of competitor focus areas, R&D priorities, and market positioning. This intelligence allows organizations to identify gaps, anticipate market shifts, and formulate strategies to differentiate themselves, optimize market entry, and maintain leadership in the AI-driven antibody discovery ecosystem.



Key Market Players and Competitive Landscape

Competitive benchmarking highlights mergers and acquisitions, funding activities, licensing deals, and collaborations with pharmaceutical organizations, reflecting the growing emphasis on innovation and speed-to-market. Companies are evaluated based on market presence, technological capabilities, strategic initiatives, and product portfolios.

Detailed company profiles cover target end users, technological focus areas, and expert analyst perspectives, providing stakeholders with actionable insights into investment opportunities, market positioning, and strategic growth pathways. This intelligence enables organizations to effectively align their R&D and commercialization strategies with emerging market dynamics of the global AI in antibody discovery market.

LabGenius Therapeutics

BigHat Biosciences, Inc.

Generate: Biomedicines, Inc.

Alloy Therapeutics, Inc.

InveniAI LLC

Antiverse Ltd.

EVQLV, Inc.

Chai Discovery, Inc.

Cradle Bio B.V.

MAbsillco

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $529.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $4840 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.1.1 Surging Demand for Next-Generation Biologics

1.1.2 Leveraging AI for Personalized Precision Medicine in Antibody Discovery

1.2 Market Trends

1.2.1 Adoption of Antibody-Specific Large Language Models (LLMs)

1.2.2 Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Investments

1.3 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Implementation Strategies

1.5.1 AI-Driven Biomarker and Companion Diagnostic Integration

1.5.2 Leveraging Strategic Partnerships

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment, 2024-2035

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.2.1 High Attrition Rates and Costs Associated with Traditional Antibody Discovery Methods

1.6.2.2 AI Integration with Wet Labs Accelerating Antibody Discovery

1.6.3 Market Challenges

1.6.3.1 Data Bottlenecks Hindering Innovation in AI-Enabled Antibody Discovery

1.6.3.2 Validation Gap in AI-Driven Antibody Discovery

1.6.4 Market Opportunities

1.6.4.1 Generative AI and Deep Learning for Novel Antibody Design

1.6.4.2 Autonomous Discovery Platforms and AI Agents

1.6.4.3 Establishing Antibody Data Foundries and Collaborative Networks



2 Technology

2.1 Technology Summary

2.2 Structure Prediction

2.3 Epitope/Paratope Prediction

2.4 De Novo Antibody Design

2.5 Affinity Maturation and Optimization

2.6 Others



3 Solution

3.1 Solution Summary

3.2 AI Software Platforms

3.3 Cloud-Based Solutions

3.4 On-Premise AI Tools

3.5 Consulting and Integration Services



4 Application

4.1 Application Summary

4.2 Target Identification

4.3 Lead Antibody Discovery

4.4 Lead Optimization

4.5 Others



5 End User

5.1 End User Summary

5.2 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Platform Developing Companies

5.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.4 Academic and Research Institutes

5.5 Others



6 Region

6.1 Regional Summary

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Regional Overview

6.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

6.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

6.2.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.2.5 By Country

6.2.5.1 U.S.

6.2.6 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.2.6.1 Canada

6.2.7 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest-of-the-World



7 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

7.1 Key Strategies and Developments (by Company)

7.1.1 Funding Activities

7.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.3 Product Launches

7.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Top Competitors

7.2.4 Target Customers

7.2.5 Key Personal

7.2.6 Analyst View



8 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5rb61

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