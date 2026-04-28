Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Research Report 2025-2035, Competitive Analysis of Key Players - Novartis, Pfizer, Exelixis, Merck, Ipsen Pharma, and Takeda Pharma

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment Modality, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing incidence rates of pancreatic malignancies, advancements in diagnostic imaging, and expanding therapeutic options that enhance survival outcomes. Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs) are rare neoplasms originating from islet cells in the pancreas and are characterized by their variable biological behaviour and hormonal activity. The market is benefitting from rising awareness among clinicians, improvements in molecular profiling, and greater access to targeted therapies and somatostatin analogues, supporting consistent expansion of the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market across regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



The pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market is further strengthened by advancements in nuclear medicine, including Gallium-68 DOTATATE PET/CT imaging and biomarker-driven oncology. Early diagnosis is facilitated by genetic testing among high-risk populations, improving detection and treatment outcomes. The therapeutic landscape continues to evolve with multiple FDA- and EMA-approved therapies, including everolimus (Afinitor), sunitinib (Sutent), radioligand therapy (Lutathera), and the newly approved WELIREG (belzutifan) for VHL-associated pNETs - collectively driving innovation within the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market.



Emerging modalities are reshaping the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market through targeted and immuno-oncologic innovations. Novel agents such as cabozantinib (Cabometyx) and ongoing studies in combination regimens integrating VEGF, mTOR, and tyrosine kinase inhibition are extending progression-free survival in advanced cases. Additionally, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) and somatostatin receptor modulators continue to expand the therapeutic scope, reinforcing the scientific momentum within this space.



Surgical and procedural interventions remain a cornerstone of management in localized and resectable PNET cases. Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted pancreatic surgeries are gaining popularity due to reduced post-operative complications and faster recovery times. The integration of multidisciplinary approaches - encompassing surgery, systemic therapy, and radiological intervention is improving patient outcomes, further supporting the expansion of the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market.



Despite these advancements, the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market faces several challenges, including limited awareness in low- and middle-income countries, high treatment costs, and the scarcity of specialized oncology centers. Variability in disease presentation and lack of standardized diagnostic protocols often delay detection and management. However, increased investment in rare cancer research, favorable regulatory incentives for orphan indications, and the rise of collaborative research consortia are mitigating these barriers and strengthening the long-term growth potential of the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market.



Leading companies operating in the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Ipsen Pharma,Exelixis, Inc. (Cabozantinib), Merck & Co., Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. These players are strategically expanding their oncology portfolios through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing agreements to maintain a competitive edge in the rare tumor segment. Continuous R&D investments and the introduction of innovative treatment combinations are shaping the competitive landscape of the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market.

Looking ahead, the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market is projected to maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period, supported by advances in molecular diagnostics, expanding use of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, and increasing patient enrollment in clinical trials. Integration of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions, biomarker-driven clinical decision-making, and growing adoption of precision oncology are expected to transform disease management paradigms, positioning the pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market as a critical segment in the global oncology landscape.

The pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors market will continue to evolve through robust scientific innovation, growing regulatory support for rare cancers, and broader adoption of precision-guided therapeutics. Expanding access to nuclear imaging, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and multidisciplinary treatment ecosystems are expected to enhance patient outcomes and sustain long-term market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Pipeline Analysis

1.4 Key Market Trends

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.5.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.5.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.6 Regulatory Landscape

1.7 Ongoing Clinical Trials

1.8 Market Dynamics

1.8.1 Overview

1.8.2 Market Drivers

1.8.3 Market Restraints

1.8.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market, by Treatment Modality, $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Surgery

2.2 Chemotherapy

2.3 Hormone therapy

2.4 Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs)

2.5 Targeted Therapy

2.6 Others



3. Global Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market, by Region, $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.1.3 North America Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market, by Country

3.1.3.1 U.S.

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Market Dynamics

3.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.2.3 Europe Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market, by Country

3.2.3.1 U.K.

3.2.3.2 France

3.2.3.3 Germany

3.2.3.4 Italy

3.2.3.5 Spain

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.3.1 Market Dynamics

3.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

3.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market, by Country

3.3.3.1 Japan

3.3.3.2 China

3.3.3.3 South Korea

3.3.3.4 Australia

3.3.3.5 India

3.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.4.1 Market Dynamics

3.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



4. Global Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

4.1 Competitive Landscape

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Regulatory Activities

4.1.5 Funding Activities

4.2 Company Profiles

4.2.1 Novartis AG

4.2.1.1 Overview

4.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

4.2.1.3 Top Competitors

4.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

4.2.1.5 Key Personnel

4.2.1.6 Analyst View

4.2.2 Pfizer Inc.

4.2.3 Exelixis, Inc.

4.2.4 Merck & Co., Inc.,

4.2.5 Ipsen Pharma

4.2.6 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



5. Research Methodology

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