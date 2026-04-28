EAVISION Showcases New Autonomous Drone Capacities at Agrishow 2026

RIBEIRÃO PRETO, Brazil, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAVISION has officially announced its upcoming unveiling of autonomous drone spraying solutions for Brazil’s Agrishow 2026. Running from April 27 to May 1, this year’s Agrishow offers a massive platform for farmers, distributors, and agricultural developers to take advantage of EAVISION's latest drone.





At the largest agricultural trade show in Latin America, the company will showcase the latest features of the EAVISION J150 . This next-gen agriculture spraying drone is specially engineered to deliver more consistent performance. That is an essential upgrade considering the uneven terrain, dense crop canopies, and large-scale fields throughout the Brazilian farming industry. The difference this year is practical agricultural drone with vetted solutions, rather than theoretical capabilities.





Demonstrating Performance in Real Field Conditions

During the 2026 Agrishow, EAVISION will be using a live demonstration area. Visitors and attendees can observe how the EAVISION J150 follows terrain using practical spraying permanence under simulated conditions. Where most companies focus on a flat farming landscape, the EAVISION J150 maintains a more stable altitude, spraying crucial nutrients or pest-control solutions even on irregular terrain.

The development of the crop spraying drone focuses on uniform spray coverage. That is what helps cultivate crop protection and reduces operational risk. A more consistent droplet distribution, even in dense vegetation or hilly countrysides, minimizes pesticide drift. That is a common concern for both small family fields and large-scale growing operations.

“We want to provide real access to a precision agriculture drone,” says an EAVISION spokesperson. “For years, we’ve watched as Brazilian farmers struggle with different terrain and canopy coverage. Our J150 directly addresses these issues so more people can ensure the national food supply both for residents and the growing export market.”





Addressing Key Challenges in the Brazilian Market

The current status of Brazil’s agricultural industry is that it faces constant challenges. Labor shortages and the rising costs of maintaining operations are only the tip of the iceberg. Environmental pressures, such as global awareness of certain chemical blends, are a problem. So is access to hard-to-reach growing fields.

Traditional spraying methods with teams of workers are cost-prohibitive. People struggle to operate an efficient farm when there is difficult terrain and so much coverage that it hides dangerous animals or loose footing.





The EAVISION J150 agriculture drone directly addresses these issues. It is automated, offering a better spraying process that reduces manual labor and injury risk and increases a farmer's operational efficiency. Crop yields are higher due to improved spraying accuracy, which also lowers overall chemical use. That waste reduction aligns with global chemical restrictions and the environmental impact on local resources.

Being able to operate a crop spraying drone in unstructured environments is why EAVISION stands out for this year’s Brazil Agrishow. It highlights how technology is increasingly being used to better optimize resource use.

Technology & Partnerships Built for Precision and Efficiency

The central technology update to EAVISION’s precision agriculture drone rests in advanced sensing and controls. The drone has the unique ability to follow terrain, maintaining a more consistent distance from crops and ensuring a uniform spray. There is less overlap and missed areas, reducing chemical input and boosting cost savings.

In addition to pesticides, the EAVISION J150 can be used to spread seeds and fertilizers, as well as for some lifting tasks. Considering how many local Brazilian farms have limited ground access, the air enhancement helps improve efficient use of space, even in fragmented land areas.

The Agrishow offers greater opportunities to build partnerships with local distributors and Brazilian farmers. That integration lays a foundation for technology support throughout the region. It demonstrates a strong commitment to location through training programs and after-sales communication.

Brazilian farmers attending the demonstration should take advantage of the interactive elements and the on-site EAVISION team. They’ll be available to answer questions, start partnerships, and gather feedback for future troubleshooting.

“EAVISION is firmly committed to being a part of Brazil’s farming future,” continues the spokesperson. “We encourage field validation and localization efforts, always listening to our partners and clients to overcome agricultural challenges through our crop spraying drone technology.”





Continued Investment in Agrishow and Brazil

The EAVISION J150 and live demonstrations at Brazil’s Agrishow are clear indicators that the company is investing in key agricultural markets. Product adaptation and partnership development also ensure greater local compliance and alignment with international requirements.

EAVISION has indicated that its participation in Agrishow is part of a broader strategy to expand its footprint in Brazil and other key agricultural markets. The company plans to continue investing in field validation, product adaptation, and building partnerships that ensure its solutions meet local requirements.

This agricultural drone technology is a proven method to reduce drift risk, stabilize table operations in complex terrain, and reduce reliance on manual, cost-prohibitive labor. With local agribusiness representing 25% of Brazil’s GDP and 44% of total exports, multinational companies like EAVISION offer practical solutions to future economic and agricultural growth.

About EAVISION

EAVISION leverages core drone technologies, including vision perception systems and AI-based autonomous control. The company provides everything from advanced droplet mist spraying systems to small intelligence robots specifically designed for complex outdoor environments. EAVISION has established a global presence across 36 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia. With over 10 years of operations across 3 R&D centers, 2 production facilities, and 2 service centers, the multi-award-winning company seeks to help all life thrive. Learn more at www.eavision.com .

Contact Person: HU XI

Email: sales@eavision.com

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