ColonBroom Announces a Stronger, More Advanced GLP-1 Premium Formula

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many adults, weight management doesn’t feel like a simple equation of diet and discipline. Sluggish digestion, persistent cravings, and uncomfortable bloating can make everyday choices feel harder than they should - and most over-the-counter options only skim the surface rather than addressing what’s really going on beneath.

ColonBroom is taking a more targeted approach. The company has launched an upgraded version of its GLP-1 Premium formula, designed to support appetite control, digestive function, and long-term metabolic balance in a more comprehensive way.

A Smarter Approach to Appetite Support

At the center of the formula is GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), a naturally occurring hormone released in the gut after eating. It plays a key role in how the body regulates hunger - slowing stomach emptying, signaling fullness to the brain, and helping stabilize blood sugar between meals. When this system works efficiently, appetite becomes easier to manage without constant effort.

Instead of relying on a single pathway, the updated GLP-1 Premium formula is designed to work across the full GLP-1 axis - encouraging natural hormone release, helping maintain its activity, and supporting overall metabolic function.

What’s Inside the Upgrade

The formula combines several plant-based, clinically studied ingredients that work together:

Citrus flavonoids – Shown in randomized controlled trials to increase fasting GLP-1 levels and improve key blood sugar markers over time.

Decaffeinated green tea catechins + chlorogenic acids – Included to enhance post-meal GLP-1 response and support insulin sensitivity, especially after higher-calorie meals.

Cinnamon bark water extract – Helps support healthy metabolic responses after eating and may assist GLP-1 activity without raising blood sugar.

Microencapsulated capsaicinoids – Work through gut–brain signaling pathways and may help trigger early GLP-1 release after meals.

Together, these ingredients are designed to support hormones, improve post-meal control, and create more stable metabolic conditions overall.

User Feedback From People Using the Updated Formula

Early feedback suggests the updated formula delivers a gradual but noticeable shift. Many users report reduced cravings and a more manageable appetite within two to three weeks of consistent use. Rather than a sudden change, most describe the experience as a steady recalibration.

Across the board, one pattern stands out: results tend to be strongest when the formula is taken consistently, with adequate hydration, and alongside a balanced diet.

About ColonBroom

ColonBroom began with a simple idea - a clean, clinically tested psyllium husk–based fiber supplement focused on gut health. Since then, the brand has grown to serve millions of users across the U.S. and internationally, expanding its lineup while staying committed to transparency and plant-based formulations.

The GLP-1 Premium formula, and its latest upgrade, marks a natural evolution of that mission, moving beyond digestion alone to address appetite and metabolic health at their root: the gut.

The upgraded GLP-1 Premium formula is now available at colonbroom.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06b0cc39-867c-4a32-b871-fe50f85d7b55