Serstech secures 10 MSEK loan from Almi

Serstech has entered into a loan agreement with Almi for 10 MSEK. The proceeds will be used to build inventory of components and finished products to support anticipated demand. The loan carries an interest rate of 8.12% and matures on 31 December 2026.

As security for the loan, Almi has taken security in the form of floating charges amounting to 10 MSEK, as well as personal guarantees of 0.5 MSEK each from the CEO and the proposed incoming chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sales in 2025 were below expectations, primarily due to tariff uncertainty and delays in the U.S. federal budget process, which led to postponed procurement processes. Several tenders were delayed during the year and are expected to be carried into 2026, increasing the number of available opportunities. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is not expected to have a material impact on sales in 2026.

“Several of our larger, returning customers postponed their purchases in 2025. In 2026, we expect increased order volumes from both new and existing customers, which will require significant component purchases and production already in the second quarter. The loan from Almi provides bridge financing and enables us to build inventory in advance and increase the share of in-house production, which we expect will have a positive effect on our gross margins. We expect to generate positive cash flow for the full year 2026” says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB Phone: +46 739 606 067

Email: ss@serstech.com

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB Phone: +46 702 072 643

Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 10:30 CET on April 28, 2026.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com