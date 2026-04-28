Establishment of a new subsidiary of the group

AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces that a subsidiary belonging to the group, AS Tondi Kvartal, has established a new subsidiary, OÜ Musketäri Majad. The planned economic activity of the new subsidiary is the development of residential and non-residential buildings.

The share capital of OÜ Musketäri Majad amounts to 2,500€, of which 100% belongs to AS Tondi Kvartal at the time of the establishment of the company. The members of the management board of the new subsidiary are Edoardo Axel Preatoni and Andrus Laurits, both of whom are also members of the management board of AS Tondi Kvartal.

The establishment of the subsidiary does not have a significant impact on the economic activities of the issuer.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee