28 April 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3BRS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

OLD ISIN: IE00BLRPRK35

NEW ISIN: XS3306517098

UPDATED NOTICE REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer refers to:

the circular dated 18 March 2026 (the “ Circular ”);

”); the notice dated 18 March 2026 (the “ Original Notice ”) convening a meeting of holders of the Affected Securities (the “ Meeting ”); and

”) convening a meeting of holders of the Affected Securities (the “ ”); and the announcement dated 10 April 2026 in respect of the adjournment of the Meeting (the “Adjournment Notice”)

(together, the “Existing Notices”), which set out the convening of the Meeting and its subsequent adjournment.

This announcement (the “Updated Notice”) should be read in conjunction with the Existing Notices.

Save as described in this Updated Notice, the terms of the Existing Notices remain in full force and effect.

The Issuer notes that, following a corporate action, the ISIN of the Affected Securities has changed with effect on and from Monday 20 April 2026. The Old ISIN was IE00BLRPRK35 and the New ISIN is XS3306517098.

This Updated Notice is being issued to ensure continued identification of the Affected Securities for the purposes of the meeting and voting process relating to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer refers to the Adjournment Notice, which sets out the details of the adjournment of the Meeting and the arrangements for the reconvened meeting (the “Adjourned Meeting”).

The Adjourned Meeting will be held in accordance with the terms set out in the Adjournment Notice.

In accordance with, and as detailed in, the Adjournment Notice, the details of the Adjourned Meeting are as follows:

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Date: Thursday 7 May 2026

Location: Apex IFS Limited, 2nd Floor, Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland

Securityholders should rely on the Adjournment Notice for the full details of the Adjourned Meeting. This Updated Notice does not constitute a new notice of meeting or adjournment.

Attachment