onsemi and Geely Expand Strategic Collaboration to Elevate the Driving Experience

Summary

onsemi and Geely Auto Group have expanded their strategic collaboration to accelerate next-generation electric vehicle development. The partnership includes deeper integration of onsemi’s EliteSiC technologies across vehicles built on Geely’s SEA-S, the Super Hybrid variant of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture. These technologies enable higher-voltage 900V architectures that improve efficiency, extend driving range, and reduce charging times to deliver a faster, more reliable, and more convenient driving experience for customers worldwide.

News Highlights

onsemi EliteSiC power technologies are integrated into vehicles built on Geely’s SEA-S architecture

Support for next-generation 900V EV architectures, enabling faster charging, longer driving range and more consistent vehicle performance

Collaboration will accelerate system-level design and development



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) and Geely Auto Group today announced an expanded global strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation electric and hybrid vehicles. The partnership deepens system-level integration of onsemi’s advanced silicon carbide (SiC) technologies across Geely’s vehicle platforms to drive faster, more efficient EV development.

EliteSiC Integrated into Geely’s SEA-S–based SEP System

As part of the announcement, Geely is showcasing its SEA-S–based Super Electric Power (SEP) System that incorporates onsemi’s EliteSiC power technologies at the heart of its electric drive systems. These next-generation vehicles are designed to take full advantage of high-voltage architectures, delivering faster acceleration, extended driving range, and significantly reduced charging times.

By enabling higher power density, onsemi’s technology allows more performance to be packed into a smaller, lighter system, contributing to improved vehicle dynamics and interior space. At the same time, enhanced thermal performance helps maintain consistent output during demanding driving conditions while supporting long-term reliability. Together, these capabilities translate into a more responsive, efficient, and refined driving experience where drivers benefit from quicker starts, smoother power delivery, and longer range with less time spent charging.

Why 900V Architectures Matter for the Future of EVs

At its core, the shift to 900V vehicle architecture is about moving electricity through the car more efficiently. By increasing voltage, automakers can deliver more power with less heat and energy loss, which translates directly into benefits drivers can feel, such as faster charging times, longer driving range, and stronger, more consistent performance. onsemi’s EliteSiC solutions enable this by handling higher voltages with greater efficiency and reliability, helping bring next-generation electric vehicles closer to the speed, convenience, and driving experience consumers expect.

Shaping the Next Phase of EV Platform Design

“The EV market is entering a new phase, driven by higher-voltage architectures and increasing system complexity. Our expanded engagement with Geely reflects how automakers and semiconductor partners are working more closely and earlier to shape critical vehicle design decisions. Together, we are enabling EVs that deliver higher efficiency and performance.” — Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO, onsemi

“As we advance our electrification strategy, closer coordination with technology partners is increasingly critical. Integrating onsemi technologies across our SEA-S–based electric vehicle platforms reflects this deeper collaboration in action. Working with onsemi as a key system-level partner enables stronger alignment across platform design and engineering execution, supporting our goal of delivering high-performance, efficient electric vehicles to customers worldwide.” — Gan JiaYue, CEO, Geely Auto Group

Delivering Tangible Benefits for Drivers

The expanded collaboration directly translates into meaningful, real-world benefits for drivers:

Longer driving range through reduced energy losses

Faster charging times enabled by high-voltage architectures

Stronger acceleration and performance from higher power density

Greater reliability and durability through improved thermal management

A smoother driving experience from more efficient power delivery



As electric vehicle platforms grow more complex, automakers are placing greater emphasis on early system-level decisions that influence efficiency, reliability, scalability, and long-term performance. The expanded collaboration between onsemi and Geely reflects this industry shift by bringing semiconductor innovation to the forefront of vehicle design and enabling a new generation of electric vehicles that combine performance, efficiency, and everyday usability.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that enable electrification, energy efficiency, safety, and automation across automotive, industrial, and AI data center end-markets. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi helps customers solve complex challenges to achieve higher efficiency, improved performance, and lower system cost, while supporting a safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient world. The company is part of the S&P 500® index. Learn more at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a global automotive group under Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, specializing the R&D, production, sales, and services of passenger vehicles. Its brand portfolio includes Geely Auto, Geely Galaxy, Lynk&Co, Zeekr, forming a comprehensive global brand matrix that covers both mainstream and luxury markets. Its product sales and service network covers more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Guided by the vision of “Making Smart Refined Cars for Everyone,” Geely Auto Group remains committed to a user-centric philosophy, long-term development, and high-quality growth. The company has established 5 Global Design Centres and 5 Global R&D Centres, achieving full-stack in-house development across key technological domains, including Architecture, Safety, Electrification, Smart Cockpits, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Computing Centers, AI Large Models, and AI- Digital Chassis. This has enabled Geely to secure a leading position in new energy and intelligent vehicle technologies.

Meanwhile, Geely Auto Group is also actively promoting green, low-carbon, and sustainable development, taking the lead by setting a clear ESG target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Committed to becoming a global Leading Intelligent Mobility, the company strives to deliver on its mission of "A Sustainable Future. A Better World.”

Contact:

onsemi

Michael Mullaney

michael.mullaney@onsemi.com

+1 838-289-7314

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e74a729-db9a-47d4-bbf2-ae1b9e3c7d7b.