Modaxo Businesses Collaborate as Trapeze Group ANZ selected by Transport for NSW to deliver the Opal Next Generation Bus Solution

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organisation focused on moving the world’s people, today congratulated Trapeze Group ANZ on being selected by Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to deliver the Opal Next Generation (ONG) Bus Solution.

When fully implemented, ONG will transform the way passengers plan, pay, and access journey information across the NSW Opal-enabled bus network. Trapeze Group ANZ will provide a comprehensive Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for approximately 5,000 buses across the Greater Sydney region, strengthening TfNSW’s operational visibility, supporting reliable day-of-operations decision-making, and improving the experience for passengers at every stage of their journey.

Delivering a solution of this scale and complexity required collaboration across Modaxo. Trapeze Group ANZ led the way, working in close partnership with ebblo, whose flagship Horizon ITS platform sits at the heart of the solution. ebblo’s Horizon platform has recently secured a number of high-profile bus tender wins, including with the National Transport Authority in Ireland and Singapore’s Land Transport Authority.

The ebblo Horizon platform will give TfNSW the tools, insights, and control needed to manage one of the world’s premier bus networks – delivering more accurate arrival predictions, real-time service updates, and clearer, more accessible information for passengers and drivers alike.

“At Modaxo, we believe that the best outcomes for customers are achieved when our businesses combine their deep local knowledge with the support of our global family of technology companies,” said Bill Delaney, CEO of Modaxo. “This win is a testament to exactly that. Congratulations to Trapeze Group ANZ and ebblo, and to all the Modaxo businesses who contributed to making this possible. We look forward to seeing this program deliver meaningful, lasting improvements to the way passengers experience bus travel across the Greater Sydney region.”

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organisation passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses is committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

For further information:

paul.fox@modaxo.com

Cell: +44 7345 490231