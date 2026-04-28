Dr. Björn Zoëga: Scaling Integrated Digital Systems Will Define the Future of Healthcare

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Riyadh (KFSH), said the future of healthcare will be defined not by innovation itself, but by the ability to scale integrated, workflow-driven systems that deliver measurable outcomes.

Zoëga made the remarks during his keynote address at the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit, where KFSH participated as a Global Strategic Partner, contributing to discussions on the next phase of digital transformation in healthcare.

He explained that the central challenge facing healthcare systems has shifted from developing new technologies to operationalizing them at scale, noting that meaningful transformation depends on embedding digital solutions directly into clinical workflows rather than deploying them as standalone tools.

Zoëga emphasized that the effectiveness of artificial intelligence is ultimately determined by the environments in which it operates, highlighting those clinical workflows, not algorithms alone, are what define real-world impact.

He outlined how KFSH has approached this shift by developing an integrated digital backbone that connects data, systems, and workflows across the patient journey, enabling information to move seamlessly between care settings and supporting more coordinated and efficient delivery of care.

This model is reinforced by real-time, data-driven operational management, where advanced analytics are used to optimize bed capacity, staffing, and operating room utilization, contributing to improved efficiency, reduced delays, and enhanced patient safety.

The Deputy CEO also pointed to a broader shift in patient expectations, noting that individuals increasingly benchmark healthcare experiences against leading digital platforms, raising the standard for accessibility, responsiveness, and service quality across the sector.

Through its participation in the summit, KFSH reinforced its position as a contributor to global dialogue on healthcare transformation, advancing models that connect digital infrastructure with clinical practice and enable scalable, outcome-driven care delivery.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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