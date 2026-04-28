Announcement from Eimskip – Change in Executive Management

Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Eimskip’s Iceland Domestic Operations, has requested to leave her position with the Company. Edda will remain with the company into the summer or until the position has been filled.

“The past seven years have been both eventful and highly educational during a time of transformation at Eimskip. I would like to thank my excellent colleagues, the Board of Directors, and our customers for a strong and rewarding collaboration. In particular I thank Vilhelm, CEO, for his true friendship, trust, and the opportunities I have been given over the past years. I wish Eimskip and my colleagues all the best,” says Edda Rut Björnsdóttir.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO of Eimskip, says:

“In recent years, Edda has been a major participant in wide range of projects within Eimskip and has led important changes, including to the Company’s culture and operational changes in the Iceland Domestic Division. I thank Edda for her excellent collaboration over the past years and wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

For further information, please contact Harpa Hödd Sigurðardóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Communication,

phone: +354 825 7379, email: harpa@eimskip.com.