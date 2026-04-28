West Red Lake Gold Reports 471 g/t Au over 1m from Vein 013 and 10.84 g/t Au over 3m from Vein 006b  Rowan Deposit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to announce final drill results from its recently completed infill and conversion drilling program at the 100% owned Rowan Project located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Will Robinson, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “The 2025-2026 Rowan drilling program exceeded expectations, successfully de-risking the vein system while demonstrating upside within areas of the deposit with limited drilling and/or discontinuous historic data. Notably, the best intercept of the program is included in this final round of results with 471 grams per tonne gold over 1 metre from Vein 013. The new drilling has been incorporated into an updated vein model with a revised Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to be completed over the coming weeks. We are excited to integrate the new Rowan model into a PFS-level mine design, which we expect will demonstrate the value of Rowan as a high-grade satellite feed as part of a toll milling strategy in Red Lake.”

The results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade Rowan vein system and are in addition to the intercepts recently announced on March 31, 2026 which highlighted 19.83 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 1.62 metres (“m”), 30.59 g/t Au over 1m and 41.5 g/t Au over 0.5m, and on February 18, 2026 which highlighted 84.3 g/t Au over 1m, 14.4 g/t Au over 5.5m and 24.4 g/t Au over 1.5m, and on January 29, 2026 which highlighted 141.5 g/t Au over 1m, 55.8 g/t Au over 1m and 28.5 g/t Au over 1m.

A total of thirty-seven (37) holes for approximately 6,300m were completed at Rowan in the current drilling program. All assays have been received and reported.

ROWAN DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole RLG-25-202 intersected Vein 013 with 1m @ 471 g/t Au , from 72m to 73m.





intersected with , from 72m to 73m. Hole RLG-26-219 intersected Vein 006b with 3m @ 10.84 g/t Au , from 95m to 98m; including 0.5m @ 39.30 g/t Au , from 95.5m to 96m; also including 0.5m @ 20.10 g/t Au , from 97.5m to 98.0m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold.





intersected with , from 95m to 98m; including , from 95.5m to 96m; also including , from 97.5m to 98.0m. This intercept was complimented by visible gold. Hole RLG-26-221 intersected Vein 011 with 1m @ 19.46 g/t Au , from 73m to 74m; including 0.5m @ 38.80 g/t Au , from 73.5m to 74.0m.





intersected with , from 73m to 74m; including , from 73.5m to 74.0m. Hole RLG-26-215 intersected Vein 006b with 2.5m @ 6.88 g/t Au , from 79.65m to 82.15m; including 1m @ 14.89 g/t Au , from 81.15m to 82.15m.





intersected with , from 79.65m to 82.15m; including , from 81.15m to 82.15m. Hole RLG-26-222 intersected Vein 013 with 2.5m @ 4.38 g/t Au , from 22.7m to 25.2m; including 0.5m @ 15.75 g/t Au , from 24.7m to 25.2m.





intersected with , from 22.7m to 25.2m; including , from 24.7m to 25.2m. Hole RLG-25-205 intersected Vein 011 with 1.5m @ 7.29 g/t Au, from 42.5m to 44.0m; including 0.5m @ 17.95 g/t Au, from 43.5m to 44.0m.





TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>1 g/t Au) from drilling at Rowan Deposit.

Hole ID Target Vein From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) VG RLG-25-202 Rowan Unmodeled 53.00 54.00 1.00 1.66 AND Rowan V013 (hw) 63.45 68.50 5.05 1.40 AND Rowan V013 72.00 73.00 1.00 471.00 AND Rowan V013 (fw) 76.25 76.80 0.55 1.03 AND Rowan V013 (fw) 79.50 80.50 1.00 1.70 AND Rowan V018 89.50 92.25 2.75 1.41 AND Rowan V006b 115.50 116.50 1.00 1.13 AND Rowan V006b (fw) 126.60 127.10 0.50 2.72 RLG-25-205 Rowan Unmodeled 24.00 24.60 0.60 2.23 AND Rowan V011 (hw) 37.18 37.70 0.52 3.35 AND Rowan V011 39.20 41.00 1.80 2.84 AND Rowan V011



42.50 44.00 1.50 7.29 Incl. Rowan 43.50 44.00 0.50 17.95 X AND Rowan V011 (fw) 48.00 49.00 1.00 1.00 AND Rowan V013(hw) 59.00 59.50 0.50 1.07 AND Rowan V013 66.30 67.30 1.00 4.10 X AND Rowan Unmodeled 146.00 148.00 2.00 1.42 AND Rowan V004 174.50 175.00 0.50 1.02 RLG-26-215 Rowan Unmodeled 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.68 AND Rowan V006b (hw) 77.20 78.70 1.50 1.18 AND Rowan V006b



79.65 82.15 2.50 6.88 Incl. Rowan 81.15 82.15 1.00 14.89 RLG-26-216* Rowan Unmodeled 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.11 RLG-26-217 Rowan No Assays > 1 g/t Au RLG-26-218 Rowan V016 41.00 42.50 1.50 2.18 AND Rowan V022 63.00 64.00 1.00 1.60 AND Rowan V022 68.00 70.00 2.00 1.67 AND Rowan V013



79.30 80.30 1.00 4.87 X Incl. Rowan 79.80 80.30 0.50 9.24 RLG-26-219 Rowan Unmodeled 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.46 AND Rowan V006b







95.00 98.00 3.00 10.84 Incl. Rowan 95.50 96.00 0.50 39.30 X Also Incl. Rowan 97.50 98.00 0.50 20.10 RLG-26-220b Rowan V016 29.30 30.30 1.00 1.44 AND Rowan V013 61.00 61.50 0.50 3.00 AND Rowan V006b



155.50 157.50 2.00 3.50 Incl. Rowan 157.00 157.50 0.50 12.85 AND Rowan V006b 159.70 160.20 0.50 11.20 RLG-26-221 Rowan V016 51.00 52.00 1.00 1.18 AND Rowan V011 53.50 54.00 0.50 1.24 AND Rowan V011 73.00 74.00 1.00 19.46 Incl. Rowan V013 73.50 74.00 0.50 38.80 AND Rowan V023 98.50 100.00 1.50 1.48 AND Rowan V006b 161.40 161.90 0.50 2.58 RLG-26-222 Rowan V013



22.70 25.20 2.50 4.38 Incl. Rowan 24.70 25.20 0.50 15.75 AND Rowan V006 79.50 80.00 0.50 16.30 AND Rowan V007 104.75 105.25 0.50 10.60 AND Rowan V004 (hw) 117.65 118.40 0.75 1.00 RLG-26-223 Rowan V008 39.10 40.60 1.50 1.69 AND Rowan V019 (fw) 148.20 148.70 0.50 4.32 AND Rowan V004 (hw) 160.80 161.30 0.50 1.03 AND Rowan V004



165.30 167.00 1.70 4.27 Incl. Rowan 165.30 165.80 0.50 13.60 AND Rowan V001 (hw)



187.00 188.00 1.00 4.00 Incl. Rowan 187.50 188.00 0.50 7.16 AND Rowan V001



193.00 194.70 1.70 2.38 Incl. Rowan 193.00 193.55 0.55 6.36

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au. The “VG” column indicates the presence of Visible Gold as observed by the core logging geologist. The (hw) and (fw) notes under “Domain” column are indicating position of grade intercept “hangingwall” or “footwall”, respectively, to primary vein domain. Vein intercepts currently defined as “Unmodeled” may be incorporated into new vein domains in upcoming MRE update for Rowan. Hole RLG-26-216 intercepted historic workings along the V006 projection at 98.5m downhole depth.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip RLG-25-202 Rowan 422031 5657838 366 140.50 1 -53 RLG-25-205 Rowan 421964 5657835 367 182.50 358 -59 RLG-26-215 Rowan 421829 5657870 367 113.50 359 -50 RLG-26-216 Rowan 421828 5657869 367 98.50 359 -60 RLG-26-217 Rowan 421828 5657869 367 149.50 359 -70 RLG-26-218 Rowan 421856 5657823 367 122.50 359 -67 RLG-26-219 Rowan 421856 5657854 367 116.50 358 -47 RLG-26-220b Rowan 421856 5657824 367 167.50 357 -55 RLG-26-221 Rowan 421873 5657819 367 176.50 1 -56 RLG-26-222 Rowan 422096 5657868 366 209.50 349 -50 RLG-26-223 Rowan 422157 5657859 366 218.50 346 -48





FIGURE 1. Deposit-scale plan map of Rowan project area showing traces and intercepts for holes highlighted in this News Release[1].

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.80 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Rowan Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by Fuse Advisors Inc., and dated June 30, 2025. A full copy of the report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.





Figure 2. Long Section of Vein 006b showing significant intercepts from the 2025-2026 infill drilling program relative to the 2024 Rowan Block Model used in the 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment.





















ROWAN PROGRAM SUMMARY

West Red Lake Gold announced results for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Rowan Project on July 8, 2025 which demonstrates positive preliminary economics for an underground mine at Rowan producing an average of 35,230 ounces (“oz”) per year over a 5-year mine life at an average grade of 8.0 g/t Au (a copy of this news release can be viewed HERE1).

The 2025-2026 drill program at Rowan (Figure 11) totaled 6,300m of HQ diameter diamond drilling including conversion drilling on Veins 001 and 004 to support the potential upgrade of Inferred resources to Indicated1F2 and infill drilling on Veins 006b and 013 to provide data that may enable mine design consideration ahead of a planned combined Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) for the Madsen Mine and Rowan Project. It is anticipated that this study could evaluate the potential for developing the two projects using shared infrastructure and integrated mine planning, with the goal of identifying possible operational and economic synergies2F3.





FIGURE 11. Plan view showing Rowan Veins 001, 003, 004, 006b and 013 with proposed infill and conversion drilling and current PEA underground mine design[2]. Vein 1 west extension target outlined in red.

Conversion drilling2 at Rowan is focused on Veins 001 and 004, with the objective to bring Inferred resources to an Indicated category. These veins account for the majority of PEA production tonnes. Approximately 63% of the tonnes and 72% of the ounces were already in the Indicated category in the Rowan PEA.

Infill drilling is focused on Veins 006b and 013 to provide data for potential inclusion in the planned combined PFS. Integration of Veins 006b and 013 could not only extend mine life at Rowan, but may also allow for ore extraction to begin approximately 6 months sooner due to closer proximity to the access portal. Accessing and mining mineralization earlier at Rowan has the potential to positively impact the net present value (“NPV”) of the project. Inclusion of Veins 006b and 013 in future mine plans and the impact of such inclusion is subject to the results of the drill program and the outcome of the combined PFS as reviewed by a Qualified Person.

Further geotechnical, metallurgical and engineering studies are also underway at Rowan to inform the planned PFS and to substantiate whether or not the Company will release a combined PFS. These studies will be completed in conjunction with ongoing permitting efforts to advance Rowan towards Advanced Exploration status, which is required for bulk sample extraction. Permits to support Advanced Exploration activities, including underground mine development, are targeted for 2027, subject to regulatory review and consultation.

The Advanced Exploration permit is targeted for approval in 2027, a timeline supported by the recent launch of the One Project, One Process mine permitting framework in Ontario that aims to cut review times within the mine permitting process in half for Designated Projects, a status the Company is pursuing at Rowan. 3F4

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

There are multiple opportunities to potentially expand and upgrade the resource and mine plan at Rowan.

The Rowan resource comprises 26 domains that capture multiple parallel veins. Three of those veins – 001, 003 and 004 – are mined in the PEA. A fourth vein with strong gold grades, called 006b, is the third largest contributor of tonnes and ounces in the current MRE but was not included in the PEA mine plan because its data stems largely from historic drilling, which suffers from unsampled intervals. Vein 013 runs adjacent and sub-parallel to Vein 006b and may demonstrate similar resource upgrade potential, subject to confirmation drilling and subsequent resource estimation by a Qualified Person.

Historic operators often only sampled and assayed drill core with quartz veining containing visible gold. Surrounding rock, including vein margins, narrow gaps between veins, and adjacent wall rock, was typically not sampled. During the MRE estimation process those unsampled intervals were assigned a value of half detection limit equal to 0.0025 g/t Au. This excessively diluted those areas in the resource model, which was constructed on 2m minimum composites for longhole stoping design consideration. During the 2023 drill campaign, WRLG demonstrated that gold mineralization regularly persists into the altered wall rock adjacent to high-grade gold veins. Selective sampling would have missed mineralization of this type. Additionally, most of the drilling on Veins 006b and 013 is from the 1980’s utilizing very small 27-millimeter diameter AQ drill core with no existing competent historic core available for resampling. The 2025-2026 drilling program is being completed with 63.5-millimeter diameter HQ drill core and with an aim to infill the gaps in the historic analytical data set on Veins 006b and 013, with the goal of bringing these veins back into consideration for mine design.

The next layer of opportunity at Rowan is based on expanding the deposit. Notably, the highest-grade intercept ever drilled at Rowan was achieved during the 2023 drill campaign when hole RLG-23-163B returned 70.8 g/t Au over 8.3 metres. This intercept came from the deeper portion of Vein 001 and indicates potential for mineralization to continue at depth. The Rowan vein system has only been defined down to approximately 400 metres and remains wide open for expansion at depth (Figure 12). The Rowan deposit also remains open along strike to the east and west.





FIGURE 12. Long section of Rowan block model at 1 g/t Au cutoff showing PEA mine design (blue) and outline of areas planned for long hole stoping on Veins 001, 003 and 004 (red outline). Notable assay intercepts have been highlighted to indicate the strength of gold mineralization and expansion potential at depth. Intercepts are reported as core length unless otherwise stated.

MINING CLAIM ACQUISITION

WRLG has entered into a definitive agreement with 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. to acquire all of the rights, title and interest in and to a single mining claim #925557 covering approximately 41 hectares. This claim is contiguous or in close proximity to WRLG’s existing Mount Jamie target (see figure thirteen). The purchase price for the mining claim is $2,000 in cash and the issuance to Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. of 10,000 common shares of WRLG (the “Consideration Shares”). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). If TSX-V approval is not obtained within 30 days, the agreement will terminate in accordance with their terms.





Figure 13. Rowan Claim Boundary.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed at the Rowan Property consists of oriented HQ-sized diamond drill core. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at WRLG’s Mt. Jamie core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Standard reference materials and blanks are inserted at a targeted 5% insertion rate. The drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties with additional security tags, and transported by freight courier to ALS Thunder Bay, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by ALS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 70% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 250g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample. Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (ALS code: AU-SCR24). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to ALS’s facility in Vancouver, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with a mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish for 48-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61). ALS Geochemistry analytical laboratories operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

The Rowan Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 478,707 tonnes containing 196,747 ounces (“oz”) of gold grading 12.78 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz of gold grading 8.73 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.80 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Rowan Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by Fuse Advisors Inc., and dated June 30, 2025. A full copy of the report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG. The PEA and Mineral Resource disclosure summarized herein is derived from the independent technical report prepared by Fuse Advisors Inc.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company’s flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km² land package in one of the world’s most prolific gold districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems4F5. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km² that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.





ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 805-0902

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company’s website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “planned”, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the potential resource growth and subsequent production at the Rowan Project; the potential economics of the Rowan Project; the anticipated timing and deliverable of a Madsen-Rowan PFS; the timing and results of further geotechnical, metallurgical and engineering studies underway at Rowan; the timing and receipt of permits; anticipated drilling to occur at Rowan for the remainder of 2026; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit or Rowan deposit; the closing of the acquisition of the mineral claim from 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and the Company’s future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company’s business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive approval form the TSX-V for the mineral claim acquisition and that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company’s continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves; there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

2 There can be no assurance that drilling at Rowan will result in the conversion of Inferred resources to Indicated; any such upgrade will depend on the results of the drill program and subsequent resource estimation by a Qualified Person.

3 There can be no assurance that the planned combined PFS will support the development of the Madsen Mine and Rowan Project as a single operation or using common infrastructure. Any such determination will depend on the outcome of such PFS and subsequent technical and economic studies.

4 https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1006621/ontario-implements-one-project-one-process-to-build-mines-faster

5 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). “The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine.” Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1–2, pp. 19–34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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