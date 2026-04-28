Coinstore To List HUMO Token, the Government Bond-Backed Digital Asset Powering A New Era for Regional Settlement



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore is set to list HUMO Token, a digital asset developed as an alternative to traditional payment instruments in its regional market. The listing introduces a project that connects blockchain-based assets with existing financial infrastructure through collaboration with an established payment system.

HUMO Token is issued in partnership with the HUMO payment system, positioning it as a tokenized extension of a widely used payment network.

Redefining Stability via Sovereign Backing

Unlike traditional volatile crypto-assets, the HUMO Token is built on a foundation of tangible value. Each token is fully backed by government bonds of the Republic of Uzbekistan, ensuring a high degree of price stability and resistance to market speculation.

This sovereign-backed structure positions the HUMO Token as a secure “Digital Sum” equivalent, designed to function as a reliable medium of exchange within the national and regional economy. By merging the reliability of state-issued debt with the efficiency of blockchain, HUMO Token provides a regulated pathway for institutional and retail participants to engage with digital finance.

Seamless Integration with National Infrastructure

The HUMO Token is not an isolated experiment; it is a core component of Uzbekistan’s digital transformation. By leveraging the existing infrastructure of the HUMO Payment System — which currently serves over 35 million cardholders and is integrated across thousands of banks and retail outlets — the token is poised for immediate utility.

Frictionless On-Ramps: Direct synergy with the HUMO card ecosystem allows for efficient movement between fiat and digital assets.

Cost-Effective Settlements: By utilizing a public blockchain ledger (supported by the Tycho protocol), the token significantly reduces transaction overhead and settlement delays compared to legacy banking rails.

CIS Integration: The project specifically targets the simplification of trade and economic ties within the CIS region, offering a modern mechanism for international business settlements.



Compliance and Strategic Oversight

The issuance of the HUMO Token is conducted in strict adherence to the regulatory framework established by the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP). To ensure the highest level of security and transparency:

Asset Custody: The underlying government bond collateral is managed and monitored by the crypto depository Asterium.

Dual-VM Compatibility: The technical architecture supports both EVM and TVM environments, ensuring maximum interoperability with global blockchain standards.

A Vision for the Digital Economy

The launch of the HUMO Token represents a strategic shift toward a more inclusive and transparent financial system. By digitizing sovereign-backed value, Uzbekistan is setting a new standard for how national payment systems can evolve to meet the demands of the 21st-century global market.