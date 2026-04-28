Bucket Elevator Industry Forecast Report 2026-2031: Capacity Expansion in Bulk Industries Such As Cement, Mining, and Large Feed/Grain Operations Fueling Demand

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bucket Elevator Market - Forecast from 2026 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bucket Elevator Market is expected to expand at a 5.16% CAGR, reaching USD 2.234 billion in 2031 from USD 1.652 billion in 2025.



The bucket elevator market experiences accelerated growth driven by rising demand from bulk-handling industries including agriculture, mining, cement, and fertilizers, generating orders for higher-capacity and self-supporting bucket elevator systems.

Safety and explosion-risk regulations, including OSHA grain-handling standards and EU ATEX/Machinery Directive compliance requirements, force equipment upgrades and retrofits, increasing replacement and service demand across operational facilities. Industry consolidation and asset disposals in grain and protein businesses reshape OEM and aftermarket channels, shifting procurement toward integrated suppliers.



Primary Growth Catalysts



Three demand catalysts dominate market dynamics. Capacity expansion in bulk industries - cement, mining, and large feed/grain operations - require higher throughput and vertical lift capabilities, creating orders for super-capacity and self-supporting elevators. FEECO's October 2024 product launch exemplifies this trajectory with self-supporting, super-capacity bucket elevators suited for outdoor and high-throughput applications, positioning toward brownfield projects where structural steel is constrained.



Regulatory-driven replacement constitutes the second catalyst. Safety and combustible-dust rules including OSHA 1910.272 and EU ATEX/Machinery Directive compel operators to replace or retrofit legacy elevators with explosion-protected, accessible designs, directly increasing service and retrofit demand. These compliance requirements mandate access provisions, clean-out capabilities, conductive belts, and dust control systems, compelling retrofits and safety upgrades that increase demand for certified modern units and service contracts.



Plant modernization and decentralization represent the third driver. Projects relocating or rebuilding facilities increase demand for turnkey vertical conveying solutions rather than component-only sales. BEUMER's February 2024 North America operational expansion and assimilation of former FAM operations strengthened local engineering and project execution capabilities for turnkey elevators and systems, demonstrating strategic positioning for comprehensive project delivery.



Market Challenges and Opportunities



Supply-side constraints raise operational costs. Steel and high-grade wear parts increase unit prices and elongate lead times, suppressing small order activity. Skill shortages in field installation and qualified welders create bottlenecks for tall or custom installations, slowing project execution timelines and increasing delivery complexity.



Opportunities emerge through modular self-supporting designs lowering civil works costs and unlocking brownfield sites, converting retrofit budgets into full-unit purchases. Vendors offering integrated explosion mitigation including ATEX-compliant controls, vents, and monitoring systems capture higher-margin system sales. Aftermarket service contracts represent growth vectors as operators choose uptime guarantees over capital replacement during volatile commodity cycles.



Raw Material and Pricing Dynamics



Bucket elevator hardware depends primarily on structural steel including G90/G140 galvanized sheet for casings, alloy steels for chains and sprockets, and engineered polymers for non-metallic buckets. Global steel price volatility transmits directly to OEM input costs, with higher galvanized steel grades raising bill of materials costs and unit prices. Chain and bearing lead times affect long-lead models, as super-capacity elevators utilize heavy-duty chains and sprockets. Suppliers securing forward contracts or localizing fabrication reduce price pass-through, enabling competitive tendering on high-capital expenditure projects.



Regulatory Framework Impact



OSHA Grain-Handling Standard 29 CFR 1910.272 mandates access, clean-out, conductive belts, and dust control requirements, compelling retrofits, safety upgrades, and replacement of non-compliant bucket elevators. This regulation increases demand for certified modern units and service contracts throughout United States operations.



EU Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC and ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU require CE conformity and ATEX explosion protection, compelling manufacturers to supply compliant machines with documentation. Buyers favor suppliers offering certified ATEX solutions, raising demand for integrated explosion-protected elevators across European markets.



Segment Analysis



Continuous bucket elevators serve fragile or abrasive materials requiring gentle, steady discharge. Food and feed processors alongside specialty chemical producers select continuous designs minimizing product degradation, contamination risk, and dust generation. Segment demand rises when end-users shift from high-speed centrifugal models to lower-speed continuous designs preserving product integrity, particularly when regulatory or quality standards tighten around food safety and dust containment.



Agriculture represents the largest tangible end-user segment. Grain handling, feed mills, and storage terminals drive baseline and cyclical replacement demand. Key demand levers include harvest volumes, consolidation of grain handling into larger centralized facilities, and tighter grain-handling safety rules forcing equipment modernization. When agribusinesses invest in storage capacity or automated elevators, procurement shifts to super-capacity and self-supporting models minimizing civil works requirements.



Geographic Market Characteristics



The US market demonstrates project and retrofit spending driven by large feed mills and ethanol/biomass plants, with OSHA 1910.272 enforcements accelerating replacement demand and aftermarket services. Germany's cement and mining projects demand engineered high-lift solutions, with strict EU conformity and ATEX compliance driving specification to European OEMs. UAE's rapid infrastructure and terminal expansions create demand for turnkey vertical conveying, with preference for self-supporting designs reducing civil scope requirements.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2031

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, Key Developments)

Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc.

Frazier & Son

FEECO International Inc.

Sweet Manufacturing Company

Beumer Group

CImbra (AGCO Corporation)

Guttridge

Rieco Industries Limited.

Bucket Elevator Market Segmentation:



By Type

Centrifugal Bucket Elevator

Continuous Bucket Elevator

Positive Discharge Bucket Elevator

By Bucket Type

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Welded Steel Bucket

By Distribution Channel

Energy & Power

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Agriculture

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxwkrx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment