BNP PARIBAS CONFIRMS ITS CET1 RATIO TRAJECTORY

FOLLOWING THE UPDATE OF THE ECB O-SII FRAMEWORK

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 28th April 2026

On the 20th December 2024, the European Central Bank (ECB) published an updated framework

for the assessment of capital buffer requirements applicable to Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SIIs).

On the 28th April 2026, the ECB released the O-SII scores under this framework.

BNP Paribas has been assigned an O-SII score of 911 points, putting it in bucket 8 of the ECB floor methodology, equivalent to a 2.0% O-SII buffer requirement. This corresponds to a 50 basis points increase in CET1 requirements.

This update has no effect on the Group’s leverage ratio requirement.

It will be gradually phased in, with +25 basis points effective from 1st January 2027, followed by

an additional +25 basis points from 1st January 2028.

The Group had anticipated the revised O-SII requirement and it is already included

in the Group’s capital trajectory, which targets a 13% CET1 ratio as of 31 December 2027

and 31 December 2028.

The CET1 ratio stood at 12.8% as of 31 March 2026, up by + 20 basis points compared

to 31 December 2025. This is well above the SREP requirements of 10.42% as of 31 March 2026, down by 10 basis points vs. 31 December 2025.

This update has no impact on BNP Paribas’ shareholder distribution policy.

BNP Paribas will publish its first-quarter 2026 results on 30th April.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and territories with more than 180,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group’s activities are structured by three operating divisions: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services covering commercial & personal banking entities and specialised businesses; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, a bridge between corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group accompanies all its clients (individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and insurance. The Group has a historic footprint in four eurozone markets: France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas implements a Social and Environmental Responsibility approach across all its activities, enabling it to contribute to building a sustainable future while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Giorgia Rowe – giorgia.rowe@bnpparibas.com – + 33 6 64 27 57 96

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