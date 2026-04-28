MEDIA ALERT* How to win free tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final with Verizon

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is giving its mobile and home customers, as well as small businesses nationwide, the ultimate chance to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. As the excitement builds this spring, Verizon continues to bring fans closer to the action than anyone else.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Ticket Drop via Verizon Access:

The prize: Tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19. Please note that travel and accommodations are not included.

Tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19. Please note that travel and accommodations are not included. Who can claim: Verizon mobile and home customers nationwide

Verizon mobile and home customers nationwide When: The national drop occurs at 3pm EST on April 28, 2026, on a first-come, first-serve basis via Verizon Access.



The Verizon Small Business Super Pitch Competition:

The prize: Tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026™ games, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final at the New York New Jersey stadium on July 19, along with grant funding from Verizon.

Tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026™ games, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final at the New York New Jersey stadium on July 19, along with grant funding from Verizon. Who can compete: Small business owners 18-years-of-age or older from all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who meet the contest eligibility requirements, including signing up for the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready platform and taking one course or attending at least one event in the Winning Customers category between January 1 and May 18.

Small business owners 18-years-of-age or older from all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who meet the contest eligibility requirements, including signing up for the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready platform and taking one course or attending at least one event in the Winning Customers category between January 1 and May 18. When: Small businesses can enter from April 27 until May 18, 11:59PM PT. Regional semi-finals for the pitch competition will be held in late June, and the final round live-pitch event will be on July 17.

Small businesses can enter from April 27 until May 18, 11:59PM PT. Regional semi-finals for the pitch competition will be held in late June, and the final round live-pitch event will be on July 17. Details: More information can be found at http://verizonsuperpitch.com .*

Select Verizon retail stores across the U.S. will offer additional ways to win

Missed the ticket drop or don’t have a small business? Select Verizon retail stores will be offering a special opportunity to win tickets.

From April 24 - May 15, 2026, shoppers can enter for a chance to win tickets. Visit VisitVerizonStores.com to find a participating store near you. For residents in Denver and Chicago visit VisitVerizonStores.com/Denver or VisitVerizonStores.com/Chicago .

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

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*No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States including Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years of age and are Small Business owners who are registered members of Verizon’s Digital Ready platform as of the date of entry. Contest begins at 12:00 AM ET on 4/27/26 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 5/18/26. For Official Rules, visit verizonsuperpitch.com. Sponsor: Verizon.