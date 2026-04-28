Aclarion Appoints Daniel Keefe as Commercial Director, Western U.S., to Drive Continued Adoption of Nociscan

Commercial leader with proven track record of driving growth, surgeon adoption, and market expansion with innovative spine and surgical technologies

Expansion of commercial team reflects increasing demand for Nociscan, supported by triple-digit growth in utilization

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the appointment of Daniel Keefe as Commercial Director, Western U.S.

Dan will lead commercial efforts across the Western region, building on Aclarion’s existing footprint and supporting continued adoption of Nociscan. Aclarion has established a growing presence across the Western U.S., with engagement spanning both academic institutions and high-volume private practice spine centers, supported by strong volume growth. Dan’s appointment reflects the Company’s focus on expanding this momentum and deepening adoption in a key strategic region.

“Dan brings a proven track record of driving commercial growth and expanding adoption of innovative surgical technologies,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “His deep experience working with spine surgeons and hospital systems, combined with his ability to build and scale high-performing territories, will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence in the Western U.S. and support broader clinical use of Nociscan.”

Dan joins Aclarion with more than 20 years of experience in medical device and healthcare technology sales, including leadership roles at Centinel Spine, Brainlab, Zimmer Biomet, and Intuitive Surgical. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Manager at Centinel Spine, where he consistently exceeded performance targets and delivered significant year-over-year growth across the Northern California region.

Throughout his career, Dan has demonstrated success in building strategic relationships with surgeons and hospital leadership, launching new technologies, and expanding market presence in competitive environments. His experience spans capital equipment, surgical technologies, and advanced clinical solutions across spine, orthopedics, and image-guided surgery.

“I’m excited to join Aclarion at a time when Nociscan is gaining meaningful traction across the clinical community,” said Daniel Keefe, Commercial Director, Western U.S., Aclarion. “The ability to provide physicians with objective insight into the source of pain represents a significant advancement in how chronic low back pain is evaluated. I look forward to working with physicians and spine centers across the Western U.S. to expand access to Nociscan and support its continued integration into clinical practice.”

An estimated 266 million people worldwide live with chronic low back pain, making it one of the most pervasive health challenges. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported, cloud-based platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “will” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, the increasing demand and clinical integration of Nociscan across leading spine centers, the Company’s focus on expanding this momentum and deepening adoption in a key strategic regions and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com