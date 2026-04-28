JD.com to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 12, 2026

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, before the U.S. market opens.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on May 12, 2026, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 12, 2026) to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054511-yugw1e.html

CONFERENCE ID: 10054511

A telephone replay will be available for one week until May 19, 2026. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-883-1031 International:

Chinese Mainland:

Hong Kong, China

Passcode: +61-7-3107-6325

400-120-9216

800-930-639

10054511

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on JD.com’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Zhang

+86 (10) 8912-6804

IR@JD.com

Media Relations

+86 (10) 8911-6155

Press@JD.com