Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame to Induct The Tragically Hip, Loverboy, Feist and Roch Voisine

TORONTO, ON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame will induct The Tragically Hip, Loverboy songwriters Mike Reno and Paul Dean, Feist and Roch Voisine at Massey Hall on September 26, 2026, in a ceremony celebrating their enduring contributions to Canadian songwriting. The evening will feature never-before-seen performances and tributes from leading Canadian and global artists, offering fresh interpretations of songs that have defined generations while introducing them to new audiences. Additional performers and special guests will be announced.

The 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) Induction Ceremony, presented by Amazon Music, will take place at one of the country’s most iconic stages, host to some of the nation’s most defining cultural and musical moments. Tickets for the induction ceremony go on sale tomorrow, April 29th, at 10 a.m. through the Massey Hall box office. In collaboration with Amazon Music, the event will also be livestreamed globally on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch for the second time, following the success of 2024’s broadcast, which brought Canadian talent to fans around the world. For 2026, the broadcast will expand further with a stream on Prime Video, reaching audiences across Canada.

"The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame exists to honour the songwriters whose work has shaped our culture and defined how Canadian music is heart at home and around the world," said Nick Fedor, Executive Director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. "This year's inductees represent that standard at the highest level. These are writers whose songs have endured, traveled, and become part of the country's shared experience. They did not follow a template; they defined one. Their induction recognizes a body of work that continues to resonate across generations and audiences.

“Canadian songwriters are foundational to both the country’s cultural identity and the global music landscape, and it’s important their work continues to be celebrated at home and discovered around the world,” said John Murphy, Head of Amazon Music & Podcasts, Canada. “Through our collaboration with the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, we’re proud to help expand the reach of these iconic songs and the creators behind them to new audiences everywhere.”

Together, the 2026 inductees represent a cross-section of songwriting that spans genres, languages and musical styles, united by global impact, critical acclaim and an enduring commitment to craft. Their songs have topped charts, earned the industry's highest honours, and become part of the cultural fabric in Canada and around the world. Their legacies will be enshrined at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, in Calgary, where artifects and memorabilia tell the ongoing story of the songwriters who shaped this nation's sound.

Tickets for the 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Massey Hall go on sale tomorrow, April 29th at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

The 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are:

THE TRAGICALLY HIP

Since forming in Kingston, Ontario in 1984, The Tragically Hip's Rob Baker, Gord Downie, Johnny Fay, Paul Langlois and Gord Sinclair have done more than make music; they've helped define the sound and spirit of a nation. With iconic songs like "Ahead By A Century," "Bobcaygeon," "New Orleans Is Sinking," and "Wheat Kings," their catalogue is woven into the fabric of Canadian culture.

With over 14 million albums sold worldwide and 17 JUNO Award wins, including the Humanitarian Award at the 50th JUNO Awards, the band's impact extends beyond music. They were honoured with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in 2002, and in 2022, recognized again for their humanitarian efforts supporting social and enviromental justice.

This year marks 10 years since their final tour with the late Gord Downie, a moment that transcended music and united fans across the country and beyond. Their final hometown performance remains an unforgettable, deeply emotional farewell. Their legacy lives on through a body of work defined by powerful songwriting, vivid storytelling, and a voice that continues to resonate across generations.

Members of The Tragically Hip added:

"We're excited to be entering the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and joining previous inductees,as well as this year's, whose songs we greatly admire. It is humbling to be in their company; although it is bittersweet that our badnmate, lyricist and dear friend, Gord Downie, will not be standing with us. It is fitting that he be honoured in this way. He is well loved and missed by us all, every day."

LOVERBOY

Loverboy, driven by the songwriting partnership of Mike Reno and Paul Dean, rose to prominence after forming in Calgary in 1979, becoming one of Canada’s most successful rock acts and shaping the sound of mainstream rock through songs like “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose”. Their music, defined by immediacy and energy, connected instantly with audiences and helped establish a lasting presence on radio and stages around the world.

At their peak, the band sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and earned a record-breaking six JUNO Awards in a single year, bringing their total to nine. Their catalogue includes multiple Billboard charting hits, while songs such as “Working for the Weekend,” “Turn Me Loose,” and “Heaven in Your Eyes” have received SOCAN Classic Awards, reflecting their enduring popularity and cultural reach.

Through the 1980s and beyond, Reno and Dean's collaborative songwriting process produced a steady sream of hits, with albums including Get Lucky and Lovin' Every Minute of It achieving major commercial success. Their work extended beyond the band, contributing to film soundtracks and major cultural moments, further cementing their influence across North American music. Their legacy lives on through a catalogue of anthemic songs that continue to resonate across generations, with Reno and Dean still performing and bringing their music to audiences today.

Mike Reno and Paul Dean of Loverboy said:

"We set out to write songs that made people feel something right away, that energy, that release, that connection. To have that songwriting recognized all these years later, and to know the songs are still out there doing their job, means everything to us."

FEIST

Leslie Feist has built an internationally acclaimed career defined by originality and a singular songwriting voice. A four-time Grammy nominee and fourteen-time JUNO Award winner, her breakthrough album The Reminder achieved multi-platinum status and included the global hit “1234,” while Metals won the Polaris Music Prize and was named Album of the Year by The New York Times. With more than three million records sold and over one billion streams worldwide, her work continues to reach new audiences across generations, including through recent placements in the series Heated Rivalry.

Emerging with Let It Die, which earned the JUNO Award for Alternative Album of the Year, Feist established herself as a distinctive voice within Canadian and international music. Her subsequent releases have been consistently recognized by leading global publications and critics, reflecting a body of work that has evolved across albums, including Metals and Pleasure.

Feist’s songwriting is marked by a continued exploration of form and process, with projects such as the “Pleasure Studies” series extending her work beyond traditional recordings. Across her career, she has maintained a sustained international presence through live performance and collaboration, with a catalogue that reflects both creative evolution and a clear, enduring artistic identity. Her legacy continues through a body of work that has shaped contemporary songwriting in Canada and internationally, defined by originality, sustained critical recognition, and a voice that remains both distinctive and widely resonant.

Feist said:

“Writing songs is a way to locate myself in my own private speed of time. I’ve grown increasingly grateful for this ongoing conversation, mostly made of listening and attuning and preparing. I feel like a beginner every time I begin again, and am surprised and grateful for this recognition.”

ROCH VOISINE

With a career spanning decades, Roch Voisine has built a global audience through songs such as “Hélène,” “Always Be There,” and “Darlin’,” becoming one of Canada’s most successful bilingual songwriters. His ability to move seamlessly between French and English has allowed him to connect with audiences across Canada and internationally, helping to define a uniquely cross-cultural approach to songwriting.

He was the first Canadian artist to achieve a No. 1 record in France, with “Hélène” reaching the top of the charts and launching a wave of international success. Over the course of his career, Voisine has earned multiple JUNO and Félix Awards and released numerous gold- and platinum-selling albums, establishing himself as a consistent presence on both European and North American stages.

Voisine’s songwriting is marked by versatility and collaboration, working with leading songwriters including David Foster, Luc Plamondon, and Amy Sky. His catalogue spans adult contemporary ballads and pop compositions, reflecting a refined sense of craft and an ability to adapt his work for different audiences and languages.

His legacy continues through a body of work that bridges cultures and generations, supported by national honours including membership in the Order of Canada, the Order of New Brunswick, and the National Order of Quebec.

Roch Voisine said:

"It is a great honour to join the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and be in the company of many of my heroes. I have always considered myself as a songwriter first. But I was very fortunate that the public gave me the chance to sing my songs."

With special thanks to our sponsors and partners: Amazon Music, SOCAN, RBC, Barometer Global Music Royalty Fund, Hargraft Insurance, CMRRA, Boucher Guitares, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, Le Germain Hotels, Songwriters Association of Canada, and Lewitt Family Foundation, for their invaluable support in helping us celebrate and champion Canadian songwriters.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (CSHF)

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) is the nation’s premier institution dedicated to honouring and celebrating Canada’s greatest songwriters. Through its prestigious Induction Ceremony and year-round programming, the CSHF recognizes the creators whose work has shaped Canada’s cultural identity while championing the voices defining its future. As a national, bilingual non-profit, the CSHF connects legendary songwriters with emerging talent through flagship initiatives including LEGENDS, Song & Score Week, and the Breakthrough Songwriter Award, providing mentorship, career development, and industry access. Acquired by SOCAN in 2011, the CSHF operates independently under its own Board of Directors, representing leading Anglophone and Francophone creators and publishers.

For more information about the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, visit www.cshf.ca.

ABOUT AMAZON MUSIC

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to millions of songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to millions of songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial audio, and the world’s largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music

Media Contacts:

CSHF Press Kit available HERE

CSHF French language release HERE

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