Eastman launches Saflex™ Evoca™ XIR.SR to elevate EV sunroof performance

KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastman is launching Saflex™ Evoca™ XIR.SR, a next‑generation infrared (IR)‑reflective interlayer developed specifically for sunroofs in electric vehicles (EVs).

Building on the 30‑year XIR legacy, Eastman created the Evoca XIR.SR interlayer to reduce solar heat gain and offer a neutral, angle‑stable reflected color. Engineered to keep vehicle cabins comfortable, the new interlayer helps reduce HVAC load and can improve battery and range efficiency. It is a high‑performance solar control alternative to metal‑coated glass. Evoca XIR.SR is now available globally.

As EV interiors bring seats closer to sunroofs, occupants experience higher solar and thermal loads. Evoca XIR.SR reflects IR rays to lower total solar energy transmittance (TTS), helping to keep the cabin cooler and improve passenger comfort. The interlayer preserves optical clarity while delivering an angle‑stable, neutral‑gray reflection that eliminates the blue hue common in metal-coated glass. It offers design freedom for visible light transmission, haze and TTS to help designers balance daylighting, appearance and solar control.

“Developed alongside OEMs and laminators and validated across multiple sites, Saflex Evoca XIR.SR was engineered to deliver consistent color neutrality, support higher solar transmittance and eliminate optical defects like orange peel and wrinkling,” said Oliver Osborne, Eastman's global commercial director of automotive interlayers. “Evoca XIR.SR offers consistent, top‑tier solar performance and appearance for laminators, so OEMs can rely on repeatable quality.”

Key features and benefits of Saflex Evoca XIR.SR for panoramic sunroofs:



Comfort — Lower solar heat gain to help keep cabins cooler and improve occupant comfort

— Lower solar heat gain to help keep cabins cooler and improve occupant comfort Design flexibility — Supports flexible glass configurations while maintaining a consistent, neutral reflected color across glass types and viewing angles

— Supports flexible glass configurations while maintaining a consistent, neutral reflected color across glass types and viewing angles Efficiency — Lowers TTS through the IR-reflective technology, helping ease HVAC load and supporting better range performance; actual range impact varies with driving profile, climate and usage

— Lowers TTS through the IR-reflective technology, helping ease HVAC load and supporting better range performance; actual range impact varies with driving profile, climate and usage Manufacturability and supply chain advantages — Offers an IR‑reflective alternative where metal‑coated glass is not feasible, giving automotive glass suppliers a high‑performance option that meets OEM requirements

Evoca XIR.SR is the latest addition to the Saflex Evoca portfolio. Developed by Eastman, Saflex Evoca brings next‑generation design, efficiency and comfort to EVs. The interlayer can be configured alongside acoustic solar interlayers and a range of neutral grey colors to deliver enhanced performance.

For more information about Saflex Evoca XIR.SR and its solar performance, visit this link.

Eastman will be exhibiting at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, April 24 – May 3, 2026. Visit us at booth B1C05 to learn more.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive company, Eastman employs approximately 13,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2025 revenue of approximately $8.8 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Media contact:

Caitlin Olson

Eastman

Marketing Communications Account Representative

caitlina.olson@eastman.com

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