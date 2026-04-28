Jitterbit Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has been awarded the Silver Stevie® Award in the ‘Best Use of AI in Business Transformation’ category at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The recognition highlights the power of the Jitterbit Harmony platform, a unified, AI-infused platform that reimagines core business processes by fusing generative and agentic AI directly into its iPaaS, API Management, EDI, and low-code app development offerings. Central to this achievement is Jitterbit’s pioneering layered AI architecture, which provides the essential foundation for enterprise-grade orchestration and AI-driven transformation.

“As the AI market evolves faster than any technology adoption in history, Jitterbit Harmony and our layered AI architecture is the indispensable foundation for enterprise-grade automation and orchestration,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “By delivering measurable ROI 2.5 times faster than the industry average, we are proving that Harmony is the most reliable and fastest-to-deploy platform for enterprises ready to innovate with accountable AI.”

Jitterbit’s winning nomination showcased how the Harmony platform democratizes innovation through its suite of AI assistants and autonomous Agents:

Accelerated Business Transformation: By using natural language to build and deploy applications, the Harmony platform allowed MEMIC, a leading insurer, to reduce development time from months to weeks for complex claim-reserving applications.

Agentic Orchestration: Jitterbit AI Agents, such as the Jitterbit HR Agent, independently manage the employee lifecycle by autonomously provisioning software across siloed systems — turning manual bottlenecks into intelligent services.

Real-World AI Infusion: Jitterbit EDI AI Assistant further demonstrates this momentum, acting as an intelligent co-pilot that enables users to securely manage complex B2B operations through simple conversational prompts.

Industry-First Trust: As the first in its industry to achieve ISO 42001 certification, Jitterbit ensures that all transformation initiatives within Harmony are supported by a globally recognized standard for AI governance and accountable AI."

“Our layered AI architecture is designed to empower users to move seamlessly between traditional automation and advanced agentic workflows,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. “By prioritizing this approach within Harmony, we ensure every AI-driven action is grounded in secure enterprise data and remains fully transparent to IT leadership.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9.

To learn more about Jitterbit Harmony and the future of AI automation, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/harmony/.

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com