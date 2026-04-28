Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA White Goods Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA white goods market is poised for robust growth, with its value anticipated to increase from USD 30.58 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 52.73 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2025 to 2034. This growth reflects a rising demand for both residential and commercial appliances driven by urbanization and technological advancements.

Key Trends in the Market

The region is experiencing an upsurge in renovation and home improvement activities, prompted by increased birth rates and the prevalence of double-income households, which boost the sales of premium consumer appliances.

Urbanization and the proliferation of smart cities are enhancing the market for smart appliances with integrated connectivity and value-added features.

A growing emphasis on energy efficiency is driving the demand for sustainable appliances with reduced environmental impacts.

Retailers are increasingly targeting informed consumers by offering detailed product specifications, with e-commerce platforms further supporting market growth through convenience and promotions.

Market Segmentation

The market is analyzed based on product types, end-use applications, and regional distributions. Key product categories include air conditioners, refrigerators, and air purifiers, among others. End-use sectors are primarily residential and commercial, with significant market presence in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt.

Market Share by End Use

In residential settings, the adoption of smart white goods is increasing, especially among millennials and Gen-Z consumers who value home automation. Commercial sectors are witnessing a heightened demand for energy-efficient systems like central ACs and contactless handwash units. Electrification and infrastructure development are further enriching market dynamics, particularly in emerging economies like Morocco and Egypt.

Market Share by Country

The UAE stands out with significant market share, supported by high purchasing power, rapid urbanization, and a growing expatriate population. The demand for health-oriented and smart appliances is boosting R&D investments by key players. Online sales are also surging, driven by convenience and competitive pricing.

Saudi Arabia is projected to witness robust growth thanks to reliable appliance demands, innovative launches, and technological advancements that attract consumers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the MENA white goods market is shaped by major players like LG Electronics, Daikin Industries, and Gree Electric Appliances, among others. These companies are key in driving market innovation and expansion through strategic initiatives.

Other notable competitors include Carrier Global Corporation, Midea Group, and Zamil Industrial, contributing to the vibrant and competitive market environment.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025



1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)



1.3 Key Demand Drivers



1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure



1.5 Industry Best Practices



1.6 Recent Trends and Developments



1.7 Industry Outlook





2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends



2.2 Key Verticals



2.3 Key Regions



2.4 Supplier Power



2.5 Buyer Power



2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks



2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders





3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook



3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth



3.3 Inflation Trends



3.4 Democracy Index



3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios



3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



3.7 Population Outlook



3.8 Urbanisation Trends





4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk



4.2 Business Climate





5 MENA White Goods Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights



5.2 MENA White Goods Historical Market (2018-2024)



5.3 MENA White Goods Market Forecast (2025-2034)





6 MENA White Goods Market by Product

6.1 Window Air Conditioners



6.2 Decorative-Type Split Systems



6.3 Central ACs



6.4 Air Handling Units



6.5 Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems



6.6 Fan Coil Units



6.7 Roof Tank Water Coolers



6.8 Chest Freezers



6.9 Showcase Refrigerators



6.10 Air Purifiers



6.11 Contactless Handwash Units





7 MENA White Goods Market by End Use

7.1 Residential



7.2 Commercial





8 MENA White Goods Market by Country

8.1 Saudi Arabia



8.2 United Arab Emirates



8.3 Bahrain



8.4 Egypt



8.5 Iran



8.6 Morocco



8.7 Others





9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis



9.1.1 Strengths



9.1.2 Weaknesses



9.1.3 Opportunities



9.1.4 Threats



9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



9.2.1 Supplier's Power



9.2.2 Buyers Power



9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants



9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry



9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes



9.3 Key Indicators for Demand



9.4 Key Indicators for Price





10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection



10.2 Key Global Players



10.3 Key Regional Players



10.4 Key Player Strategies



10.5 Company Profiles



10.5.1 LG Electronics



10.5.2 Carrier Global Corporation



10.5.3 Daikin Industries, Ltd



10.5.4 Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.



10.5.5 Midea Group



10.5.6 Rheem Manufacturing Company



10.5.7 Zamil Industrial



10.5.8 S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC



10.5.9 Awal Gulf Manufacturing Co.



10.5.10 Trosten Industries Company LLC









Companies Featured





LG Electronics

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Gree Electric Appliances, lnc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rbwwu

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