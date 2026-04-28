Sun Care Products Market Size to Hit USD 20.48 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Awareness of Skin Protection and Demand for Natural Products | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sun Care Products Market size was valued at USD 13.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.28% during during the forecast period.

Growing skin protection awareness, an increase in skin conditions, and consumer preferences for high-end, natural sun care products are all expected to contribute to the market's expansion.





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The U.S. Sun Care Products Market is projected to grow from USD 3.75 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.19 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.31%.

The market is expanding due to rising UV protection awareness, desire for high-end, multipurpose products, and an increase in online and offline shopping choices.

Rising Skin Health Awareness and UV Protection Concerns to Augment Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the sun care products market is growing awareness of the hazards associated with UV radiation and skin health. The adoption of high-end, multipurpose sun care products is being driven by growing consumer interest in sun protection and preventive skincare. Product trials are also being boosted by an increase in dermatologist prescriptions, influencer endorsements, and the growth of both online and physical retail stores. Brands are using education and customized solutions to reach new market groups and build trust.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Sunscreen Lotions held the largest market share of 35.47% in 2025 due to high level of consumer awareness and convenience factor for application. SPF Sprays is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.28% during 2026–2035 driven by convenience, ease in usage and instant-application benefits.

By SPF Rating

High SPF dominated with a 41.22% share in 2025 on account of rising awareness among the people related to UV suntan and its impact for daily use. Very High SPF is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period boosted by increased fears of sun burn, skin damage and outdoor sports activities.

By End User

Women accounted for the highest market share of 48.36% in 2025 due to a high interest in skincare routines, beauty-oriented habits, and desire for multipurpose sun safety products. Children segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.15% through 2026–2035 due to increased knowledge on early age sun protection, paediatric dermatology recommendations and campaigns targeted at parents.

By Distribution Channel

Offline Retail held the largest share of 52.19% in 2025 as conventional sales channels such as pharmacies, department stores, and specialty retailers are mainly chosen to purchase reliable in-person product selection facilities. Online Retail is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.73% during 2026–2035 driven by e-commerce expansion, social media reinforcement and consumer appetite for subscription-based services and convenience.

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Regional Insights:

Due to increased consumer awareness of UV protection and skin health, the North American market for sun care products is dominating with a 34.56% share. Innovative product launches in the United States and Canada are being prompted by the growing demand for high-end, multipurpose items.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Sun Care Products Market, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2026 and 2035. The main reasons driving the market's expansion are rising skin protection awareness, disposable incomes, and urbanization in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Key Players:

L’Oréal Group

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever PLC

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Coty Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Kao Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bioderma Laboratories (NAOS)

Galderma S.A.

Luna Group (Clarins)

Amway Corp.

Revlon, Inc.

Bondi Sands (Kao)

Supergoop!

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, L’Oréal launched UVMune 400 sun-filter technology in its La Roche‑Posay Anthelios line. The high-SPF products deliver ultra-long UVA protection with advanced broad-spectrum coverage, reflecting L’Oréal’s decade-long research and focus on innovative, science-backed sun care solutions.

In March 2025, Neutrogena introduced Ultra Sheer Face Liquid Mineral Sunscreen SPF 70, a lightweight, invisible mineral formula. Featuring John Cena in the “Sunscreen You Can’t See” campaign, it emphasizes broad-spectrum protection, ease-of-use, and suitability for daily facial application.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Product Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate sunscreen efficacy through SPF effectiveness, UVA/UVB protection levels, water resistance, and photostability under real-world conditions.

– helps you evaluate sunscreen efficacy through SPF effectiveness, UVA/UVB protection levels, water resistance, and photostability under real-world conditions. Safety & Dermatological Compliance Metrics – helps you understand product safety through dermatological testing outcomes, allergenicity rates, and adherence to global regulatory and labeling standards.

– helps you understand product safety through dermatological testing outcomes, allergenicity rates, and adherence to global regulatory and labeling standards. Formulation Stability & Shelf-Life Analysis – helps you assess ingredient durability, UV stability, and product potency retention across varying environmental and storage conditions.

– helps you assess ingredient durability, UV stability, and product potency retention across varying environmental and storage conditions. Production Efficiency & Supply Chain Metrics – helps you identify operational performance through manufacturing cycle time, packaging accuracy, and lead time from production to market.

– helps you identify operational performance through manufacturing cycle time, packaging accuracy, and lead time from production to market. Consumer Usage & Application Insights – helps you understand real-world usage patterns including application dosage, reapplication frequency, and ease-of-use ratings.

– helps you understand real-world usage patterns including application dosage, reapplication frequency, and ease-of-use ratings. Consumer Experience & Satisfaction Index – helps you gauge market acceptance based on texture, spreadability, skin feel, and overall user satisfaction.

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