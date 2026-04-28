SunHydrogen Opens European Headquarters as Global Hydrogen Demand Accelerates

New Austrian entity deepens ties with Europe’s hydrogen ecosystem and complements the industrialization process of SunHydrogen’s development efforts in Coralville, Iowa.

CORALVILLE, IA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using only sunlight and water, today announced the opening of a new office in Austria. SunHydrogen is pleased to welcome Falko Berg to lead the Austrian entity, SunHydrogen GmbH, alongside Johannes Mayr and Tor Erik Hoftun.

The Coralville team is the foundation of SunHydrogen’s operations and the driving force behind the company’s technical progress, from the early development of its hydrogen panel technology through to the outdoor pilot system now testing at the ProtoHub in Austin. Europe and key markets across Asia-Pacific have established binding hydrogen adoption targets, creating commercial demand that SunHydrogen’s technology is well-positioned to serve as it moves toward industrialization. The company continues to execute the Austin pilot program and its manufacturing development work with CTF Solar GmbH. The new office in Austria is established to broaden SunHydrogen’s European reach and complement efforts to advance product maturity.

Falko Berg brings over 25 years of experience across the global hydrogen value chain, spanning roles at DaimlerChrysler, Ford Motor Company, and AVL List GmbH, through his most recent position as Vice President – Head of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Application Development Group at Hyundai Motor Company. At each step he has built knowledge of what it takes to move hydrogen technology forward and relationships with the people who do it. That extensive network spans OEMs, engineering firms, research institutions, and supply chain partners across multiple industries, and his role is to put it to work for SunHydrogen.

Johannes Mayr joins SunHydrogen as Technical Director, bringing deep product development and engineering leadership experience from Apple Inc., AVL List GmbH, and Magna Steyr. At AVL he served as Product Architect for the AVL Fuel Cell Demonstration Truck and led architecture across multiple products, including autonomous transportation and electrified powertrain concepts. He holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from TU Graz, is named on 15 granted patents, and has 17 publications in national and international journals. Johannes also brings firsthand experience scaling hardware products to hundreds of thousands of units at Apple, where he led technical teams and vendor networks through serial production of new product generations. That experience is directly relevant to SunHydrogen’s current phase of development, as the company works to transition from a validated pilot to a manufacturable, commercially deployable hydrogen panel. As CEO Tim Young noted in a letter to shareholders last week, building the right manufacturing network is foundational to SunHydrogen’s strategy — and Johannes knows how to build it.

Tor Erik Hoftun is a commercially driven business developer with over a decade in cleantech and hydrogen, including roles at Scanship/Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) and senior commercial and operational positions within the TECO group of companies, where his work focused on fuel cell technology. He has built customer relationships with major industrial operators, structured development partnerships with global engineering firms, and worked across national and EU-level funding programs. His role at SunHydrogen is to bring the commercial reach and partnership experience that complements the technical and manufacturing strength the rest of the team contributes.

“The hard work being done by our team in Coralville is what makes all of this possible,” said Timothy Young, CEO of SunHydrogen. “Austria is here to advance that work toward industrialization. Falko has spent his career moving across every part of the hydrogen industry and brings a rare end-to-end view of what it takes. Johannes brings world-class product engineering experience from some of the most demanding development environments in the industry. And Tor Erik brings the operational and commercial reach to make sure our technology finds the right partners and markets when it’s ready. That is exactly the kind of team that strengthens a company like ours.”

“What SunHydrogen is building in Iowa is a real enabler for the hydrogen ecosystem, and there is real appetite for it in the market,” said Falko Berg. “Having worked across this industry for almost three decades I understand where SunHydrogen fits and who needs to know about it. With Johannes and Tor Erik alongside me, we have the engineering depth and commercial reach to accelerate what the Coralville team has built. I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s success.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy — enabling emission-free hydrogen production for industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining, fuel cell mobility, and the growing demand for clean energy in data centers and AI infrastructure. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

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