Wallpaper Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030 as Rising Interest in Aesthetics and Personalization Throws the Spotlight on Wallpaper as a Key Design Element

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wallpaper - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wallpaper was valued at US$2.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Wallpaper, once seen as a dated or high-maintenance choice, is undergoing a resurgence, fueled by evolving consumer aesthetics, renovation-driven spending, and technological advancements in print and material science. Homeowners, designers, and commercial developers are increasingly opting for wallpaper as a customizable and cost-efficient solution to transform interiors with minimal structural change. Today's wallpapers are not only more durable and easy to install or remove, but they also feature innovative finishes-metallics, textures, 3D illusions, and smart designs-that mimic wood, marble, concrete, and even fabric surfaces.



In residential segments, the DIY movement has empowered consumers to personalize accent walls, children's rooms, kitchens, and even ceilings with bold patterns or thematic motifs. Wallpaper has become a medium of artistic expression, with a growing number of independent designers and digital artists collaborating with wallpaper brands to create limited-edition collections. In commercial real estate, hotels, restaurants, and offices use wallpaper to establish brand identity and ambiance without incurring the cost or downtime of full-scale remodeling. Additionally, the hospitality and retail sectors are turning to removable, fire-retardant, and anti-microbial wallpaper for aesthetic and hygienic versatility.

What Factors Are Accelerating the Growth of the Global Wallpaper Market?



The growth in the wallpaper market is driven by several factors, including rising renovation and interior personalization trends, technological innovation in digital and eco-friendly printing, and the increasing influence of online design platforms and influencers. As consumers seek fast, affordable, and expressive ways to customize spaces, wallpaper provides an ideal blend of visual impact and installation ease. E-commerce platforms offering curated collections, custom printing, and AR-based visualization are democratizing access and accelerating buyer conversion rates.



The commercial segment is expanding rapidly due to demand for thematic branding in hospitality, retail, and co-working environments. Architects and designers are incorporating wallpaper as a sustainable, low-VOC alternative to paint and as a creative tool for spatial zoning and storytelling. Strategic collaborations between design houses and wallpaper manufacturers are generating high-margin, niche offerings that cater to both mainstream and luxury markets. As the market continues to blend fashion, function, and sustainability, wallpaper is transitioning from a peripheral decor element to a central statement feature in modern interior design.



What Technological Innovations Are Reshaping Wallpaper Design and Production?



Digital printing technology has revolutionized the wallpaper industry by enabling rapid customization, high-resolution imagery, and on-demand production. Inkjet and UV-curable printing allow manufacturers to produce detailed patterns, photo murals, and textured effects with precision and minimal waste. Digital workflows also support mass customization, wherein consumers can upload their own designs or select from curated libraries to create bespoke wallpaper that fits specific dimensions and themes.



Material science innovations have led to the development of peel-and-stick wallpapers, non-woven substrates, breathable backings, and vinyl-coated varieties that are moisture-resistant and washable-broadening applicability to bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor rooms. Eco-friendly wallpapers made from recycled fibers, water-based inks, and PVC-free compositions are gaining popularity among environmentally conscious buyers. Smart wallpapers are emerging as well, integrating LED light patterns or sound-absorbing functions, making them suitable for high-tech interiors and acoustically sensitive spaces such as recording studios or home theaters.



Which Consumer Segments and Geographic Markets Are Fueling Market Demand?



Millennials and Gen Z homeowners-driven by social media inspiration and renter-friendly design preferences-are major consumers of self-adhesive and repositionable wallpaper. Online home decor retailers are leveraging augmented reality (AR) apps to let users visualize wallpapers in their space before purchase, driving e-commerce growth. In the premium market, luxury brands are launching wallpaper lines to complement their textile or fashion offerings, targeting high-income consumers looking for thematic interior cohesion.



Regionally, North America and Western Europe are mature yet lucrative markets, where renovation and redecoration cycles are frequent. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and Southeast Asia, is experiencing rapid market expansion due to urbanization, real estate development, and rising middle-class incomes. In these regions, wallpaper is seen as a modern alternative to traditional paints or wall textiles. The Middle East is also seeing a spike in demand, with bold metallic and geometric wallpaper designs gaining traction in luxury villas and hospitality interiors.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as A.S. Creation Tapeten AG, Asian Paints Ltd, Benjamin Moore & Co., Brewster Home Fashions LLC, Cole & Son and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Vinyl segment, which is expected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Nonwoven segment is also set to grow at 2.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $652.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $576.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Product (Vinyl, Nonwoven, Paper, Fabric, Other Products); End-Use (Residential End-Use, Commercial End-Use).

Product (Vinyl, Nonwoven, Paper, Fabric, Other Products); End-Use (Residential End-Use, Commercial End-Use). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Wallpaper - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Interior Aesthetics and Personalization Throws the Spotlight on Wallpaper as a Design Element

Growing Demand for Quick and Affordable Renovation Solutions Spurs Growth in Peel-and-Stick and Removable Wallpaper

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms Expands Addressable Market for Customized and On-Demand Wallpaper Designs

Innovation in Digital Printing and Eco-Friendly Inks Strengthens the Business Case for Sustainable Wallpaper Products

Home Improvement Boom Drives Consumer Spending on Decorative Surface Materials

Growing Popularity of Thematic and Accent Walls Fuels Demand for Bold Prints and High-Impact Wallpaper Patterns

Increased Adoption in Commercial Interiors and Hospitality Spaces Creates Tailwinds for Durable and Washable Wallpaper Types

Technological Advancements in Moisture-Resistant and Flame-Retardant Materials Expand Use Cases in Kitchens and Bathrooms

Rising Popularity of Textured and 3D Wallpaper Designs Enhances Consumer Preference for Tactile Surfaces

Global Urbanization and Apartment Living Trends Drive Interest in Non-Permanent Decorative Solutions

Sustainability Trends Promote the Use of Recyclable, PVC-Free, and Low-VOC Wallpaper Alternatives

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Wallpaper market report

A.S. Creation Tapeten AG

Asian Paints Ltd

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Brewster Home Fashions LLC

Cole & Son

Erismann & Cie. GmbH

F. Schumacher & Co.

Grandeco Wallfashion Group

Laura Ashley Holdings PLC

Marburger Tapetenfabrik (Marburg)

Ralph Lauren (Ralph Lauren Home)

Sanderson (Arthur Sanderson & Sons)

Sanderson Design Group plc

Sangetsu Corporation

Sherwin-Williams

Tapetenfabrik Gebr. Rasch GmbH & Co. KG

Walker Greenbank PLC

West Elm

York Wallcoverings Inc.

Zuber & Cie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcoat1

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