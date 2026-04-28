Big Data in Healthcare Market Size to Reach USD 441.05 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelling Owing Growing Number of Healthcare Facilities Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Big Data in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 93.50 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 441.05 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.78% during 2026–2035.

The Big Data in Healthcare Market is rapidly growing as a growing number of healthcare facilities are utilizing advanced data technologies to provide high quality healthcare services with lesser execution time and performance of processes.





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The U.S. Big Data in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 30.07 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 129.38 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.71% from 2026–2035.

The United States has a strong hold on the North American Big Data in Healthcare market due to the presence of EHR systems in more than 96% of hospitals in the region.

Massive EHR Adoption and Connected Device Proliferation Augment Market Expansion Globally

There is a critical need for advanced analytics platforms to transform raw data into actionable clinical and operational insights due to the unprecedented volume of healthcare data (fueled by EHR adoption (>96% of U.S. hospitals), growing volumes of medical imaging, wider adoption of connected patient monitoring devices, and consumer health wearables). Healthcare organizations are increasingly viewing the data they gather from patient interactions, diagnostic procedures, and operational workflows as a strategic asset. By making the most of this data through efficient analysis, they can significantly improve patient outcomes, lower costs, and speed up the delivery of care.

Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment led the market with around 69% of the market revenue share in 2025 due to the importance of advanced analytical platforms, CDS, population health management, and artificial intelligence-based software for diagnostics to offer the value of healthcare big data. The service category is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate during the period 2026-2035, owing to the increasing complexity of platforms.

By Application

Big Data in Healthcare Market previous application landscape was dominated by clinical data analytics due to direct and measurable gains received from particular analytics worked on patient records. Between 2026 and 2035, the population health management segment will see the highest growth rate with the emergence of solutions that enable management of the health of entire populations of patients.

By Spender

Healthcare providers dominated the Big Data in Healthcare Market by spender segment in 2025, driven by their extensive use of analytics platforms to improve clinical decision-making and enhance operational efficiency. The life sciences segment is expected to experience the fastest growth between 2026 and 2035, supported by rising adoption of advanced analytics in drug discovery, clinical trials, precision medicine, and genomics research.

By Deployment

Cloud-based deployment dominated the Big Data in Healthcare Market in 2025 and is also projected to grow at the fastest pace through 2026–2035, as healthcare organizations rapidly shift toward scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient digital infrastructures.

By Tool

Financial analytics dominated the tool segment in 2025, driven by its critical role in revenue cycle management, cost optimization, fraud detection, and claims processing globally. Predictive analytics is expected to be the fastest-growing segment through 2026–2035, supported by its growing use in disease risk prediction, early diagnosis, patient outcome forecasting, and preventive care strategies.

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Big Data in Healthcare Market Regional Insights:

Big Data in the Medical FieldDue to widespread EHR (Electronic Health Records) adoption, developed healthcare IT infrastructure, significant government investment in health data interoperability, and the participation of significant U.S. technology companies in the shifts in the use of healthcare-related data, North America accounted for the largest share of the Big Data in Healthcare Market in 2025, which is roughly 42%.

Asia-pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 due to rapid digitization of healthcare systems in some of the emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Big Data in Healthcare Market Report:

IBM Corporation (Merative)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Optum Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Innovaccer Inc.

Health Catalyst

Truven Health Analytics

Inovalon

Veeva Systems

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud

Palantir Technologies

Cotiviti, Inc.

Big Data in Healthcare Market Recent Developments:

In February 2024 , Microsoft and Epic Systems expanded their collaboration to bring generative AI to healthcare workflows, leveraging Azure OpenAI Service for advanced analytics and clinical decision support capabilities across Epic's extensive hospital customer base.

, Microsoft and Epic Systems expanded their collaboration to bring generative AI to healthcare workflows, leveraging Azure OpenAI Service for advanced analytics and clinical decision support capabilities across Epic's extensive hospital customer base. In January 2024, IBM Watson Health rebranded as Merative and launched cloud-native big data solutions to accelerate pharmaceutical R&D and improve clinical trial efficiency across its healthcare analytics customer portfolio.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTHCARE DATA ECOSYSTEM & SOURCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the diversity of data types including EHR/EMR, medical imaging, genomic data, real-world evidence, and IoT-driven healthcare datasets.

– helps you understand the diversity of data types including EHR/EMR, medical imaging, genomic data, real-world evidence, and IoT-driven healthcare datasets. DATA VOLUME, VELOCITY & VARIETY (3Vs) METRICS – helps you evaluate the scale and complexity of healthcare data through growth rates, real-time data flow, interoperability challenges, and storage scalability requirements.

– helps you evaluate the scale and complexity of healthcare data through growth rates, real-time data flow, interoperability challenges, and storage scalability requirements. ADVANCED ANALYTICS & AI INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess the adoption of descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, along with AI/ML accuracy and NLP capabilities in clinical decision-making.

– helps you assess the adoption of descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, along with AI/ML accuracy and NLP capabilities in clinical decision-making. REAL-TIME DATA PROCESSING & SYSTEM PERFORMANCE – helps you analyze data ingestion speed, processing latency, and the efficiency of real-time analytics in critical care and hospital systems.

– helps you analyze data ingestion speed, processing latency, and the efficiency of real-time analytics in critical care and hospital systems. KEY APPLICATION & USE CASE INSIGHTS – helps you identify high-impact applications such as population health management, personalized medicine, clinical decision support systems, and remote patient monitoring.

– helps you identify high-impact applications such as population health management, personalized medicine, clinical decision support systems, and remote patient monitoring. PHARMACEUTICAL & OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS IMPACT – helps you understand the role of big data in drug discovery, hospital operations optimization, insurance risk assessment, and fraud detection.

Big Data in Healthcare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 93.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 441.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.78% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Spender (Healthcare Provider, Healthcare Payer)

• By Tool (Financial Analytics, Data Warehouse Analytics, CRM Analytics, Production Reporting, Visual Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Management Analytics, Test Analytics, Others)

• By Application (Access Clinical Information, Access Transactional Data, Access Operational Information, Others)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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