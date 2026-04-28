Burning Rock Publishes 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology, announces that on April 28, 2026 it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Form 20-F is available for viewing on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and also on the Company’s website at http://ir.brbiotech.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Form 20-F containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Burning Rock Biotech Limited, No.5 Xingdao Ring Road North, International Bio Island, Guangzhou, or via email at IR@brbiotech.com.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: http://ir.brbiotech.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.