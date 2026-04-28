Palomino Laboratories Inc. Co-Founder, Dr. Steven P. DenBaars, Receives the Prestigious 2026 IEEE Nick Holonyak Jr. Award at IEEE 2026 Honors Ceremony

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomino Laboratories Inc. (OTCQB: PALX) proudly announces that its Co-Founder, Dr. Steven P. DenBaars, has been honored with the 2026 IEEE Nick Holonyak Jr. Medal. The award was presented last Friday, April 25th, 2026, at the esteemed IEEE 2026 Honors Ceremony in New York City, recognizing Dr. DenBaars for his pioneering contributions to compound semiconductor optoelectronics. His novel research includes advancements in high-efficiency visible light-emitting diodes (LEDs), lasers, and LED displays.

Dr. DenBaars is globally recognized for his technology leadership in high-efficiency group III-nitride LEDs and laser diodes. As a leading figure in the field and co-founder of Palomino Laboratories, he has spearheaded the development of innovative optical interconnect engines critical to achieving significant energy savings in next-generation AI data centers.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, Co-founder and CEO of Palomino Laboratories Inc., said, “Steve’s award-winning research at University of California Santa Barbara has served as the foundation for the launch and growth of Palomino Laboratories. His internationally recognized research is directly responsible for the development of microLED photonics essential for next-generation, energy-efficient AI optical interconnects.” Dr. Shealy continued, “It is an honor to witness Steve’s transformative impact on photonic technology every day at Palomino and via the award bestowed by the IEEE.”

This year’s IEEE awards celebrate his seminal research, driving progress in semiconductor optoelectronics and AI computing. Dr. DenBaars was specifically recognized for his cutting-edge research which has supported Palomino’s mission to develop high-bandwidth interconnect solutions powered by energy-efficient photonic engines.

In a landmark week for the company, Palomino Laboratories also marked its listing on the OTCQB exchange, underscoring its evolution from a pioneering startup to a publicly traded company. Palomino’s optical interconnect technology is foundationally rooted in Dr. DenBaars’ scientific breakthrough patents and trade secrets related to III-nitride materials, addressing urgent challenges in energy efficiency and bandwidth demands within AI and secure high-performance computing infrastructures.

For more information, please visit www.palominolabs.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

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For further information

Palomino Laboratories Inc.

Jeffrey B. Shealy, CEO

Email: IR@palominolabs.ai

Phone: (704) 756-2981

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02f9ceda-6dc0-428b-80cb-736f1904d9f4