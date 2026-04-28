One and One Green Technologies Reports Strong 2025 Financial Results With 82% Increase in Net Income

 | Source: One & one Green Technologies. INC One & one Green Technologies. INC

SAN RAFAEL, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC (Nasdaq: YDDL) (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Highlights – Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025:

  • Total revenue increased 23% year over year to $65.8 million from $53.5 million.
  • Gross profit rose 49% to $15.8 million from $10.6 million in the prior year.
  • Gross margin improved to 23.9%, up from 19.8%, representing a 417 basis point expansion.
  • Income from operations grew 47% to $11.9 million, compared to $8.1 million in 2024.
  • Net income advanced 82% to $11.8 million from $6.5 million in the prior year.
  • Earnings per share (basic and diluted) increased 81% to $0.23 from $0.12.

“2025 was a defining year for One and One. We delivered record revenue and strong profitability, with net income increasing by over 80%, and gross margin expanded by more than four hundred basis points. The Company also completed its U.S. initial public offering on Nasdaq during the year,” said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of One and One Green Technologies.

“Our core copper alloy ingot business grew revenue 37% year over year, driven by sustained demand from Asia-Pacific end markets and our ability to secure raw materials at favorable prices. As a newly listed company, we remain focused on executing our strategy with discipline, strengthening our operational foundation, and expanding our presence across key international markets. We are committed to driving sustainable growth and enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Operational and Financial Review

Revenue growth was led by copper alloy ingots, which increased to $45.1 million in 2025 from $32.8 million in 2024, reflecting stronger demand across key Asia-Pacific end markets and a 37% increase in sales volume. Aluminum alloy revenue grew to $19.8 million from $15.5 million. Brass alloy ingot revenue was $994,000 compared to $4.3 million in the prior year, reflecting a shift in demand within specific customer segments that the Company continues to monitor.

Gross margin expanded to 23.94% from 19.77%, an improvement of 417 basis points. The Company attributes the improvement principally to lower purchase prices for copper and aluminum raw materials, reflecting disciplined supply chain management and the benefit of our supply arrangements with the key partners.

Balance Sheet and Capital Position
As of December 31, 2025, One and One had total assets of $56.0 million and total shareholders’ equity of $41.8 million, compared to $36.5 million and $20.7 million, respectively, at the end of 2024. The Company maintained a capital structure with no interest-bearing debt.

On October 10, 2025, One and One completed its initial public offering of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at $5.00 per share. On October 28, 2025, the underwriters exercised the overallotment option in full to purchase an additional 300,000 Class A ordinary shares. Total gross proceeds from the offering, including the over-allotment, were approximately $11.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
One and One’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Manila Time) on April 28, 2026, to discuss its financial results.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.onepgti.com.

About One and One Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

  
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollar except for share and per share data)		 
       
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $957,285  $1,847,634 
Accounts receivable, net  26,634,057   17,401,756 
Inventories, net  7,230,581   5,227,164 
Advances to suppliers  1,914,972   - 
Deferred offering costs  -   269,752 
Loan receivable  2,000,000     
Other receivables and current assets  216,042   4,347 
Total Current Assets  38,952,937   24,750,653 
Non-Current Assets        
Property, plant and equipment, net  10,284,569   11,292,764 
Deferred tax assets  109,826   160,672 
Other non-current assets  690,135   - 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  6,007,527   314,028 
Total Non-Current Assets  17,092,057   11,767,464 
Total Assets  56,044,994   36,518,117 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable  1,712,220   5,752,015 
Due to related parties  585,193   980,833 
Taxes payable  7,390,025   7,733,816 
Operating lease liabilities – current  641,564   785,070 
Other payables and accrued expenses  579,744   425,335 
Total Current Liabilities  10,908,746   15,677,069 
Non-Current Liabilities        
Deferred tax liabilities  -   62,806 
Operating lease liabilities – non-current  3,301,395   - 
Other non-current liabilities  13,727   29,091 
Total Non-Current Liabilities  3,315,122   91,897 
Total Liabilities  14,223,868   15,768,966 
         
Commitments and Contingencies  -   - 
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value; 489,796,040 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 44,096,040 and 41,796,040 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively  4,410   4,180 
Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value; 10,203,960 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 10,203,960 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively*  1,020   1,020 
Shares subscription receivable  (5,200)  (5,200)
Additional paid-in capital  10,220,329   392,356 
Accumulated income  33,666,679   21,855,065 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,066,112)  (1,498,270)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  41,821,126   20,749,151 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $56,044,994  $36,518,117 


  
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023
(In U.S. dollar except for share and per share data)
 
    
  Years ended 
  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2023 
Revenues $65,822,739  $53,463,785  $41,270,484 
Cost of revenues  50,061,941   42,892,958   32,388,301 
Gross profit  15,760,798   10,570,827   8,882,183 
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling and marketing expenses  525,292   394,294   475,940 
General and administrative expenses  3,377,118   2,089,783   1,147,744 
Total operating expenses  3,902,410   2,484,077   1,623,684 
             
Income from operations  11,858,388   8,086,750   7,258,499 
             
Other income (expenses):            
Interest income  11,760   194   120 
Other income, net  282,300   331,903   71,673 
Interest expense  (6,454)  (501)  - 
Total other income  287,606   331,596   71,793 
             
Income before income tax expenses  12,145,994   8,418,346   7,330,292 
             
Income tax expenses  334,380   1,941,574   1,763,118 
Net income $11,811,614  $6,476,772  $5,567,174 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding            
Basic and diluted*  52,396,986   52,000,000   52,000,000 
             
Earnings per share            
Basic and diluted* $0.2254  $0.1246  $0.1071 
             
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Net income $11,811,614  $6,476,772  $5,567,174 
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (567,842)  (783,940)  69,525 
Total comprehensive income $11,243,772  $5,692,832  $5,636,699 


  
ONE AND ONE GREEN TECHNOLOGIES. INC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023
(in U.S. dollar)
 
    
  Years ended 
  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities         
Net income $11,811,614  $6,476,772  $5,567,174 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment  907,254   899,091   686,724 
Non-cash operating lease expense  54,168   221,588   209,021 
Deferred income tax  (13,591)  (35,045)  (28,906)
Changes in assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable  (9,694,197)  (15,079,074)  (57,511)
Inventories  (2,123,552)  735,769   9,298,035 
Advances to suppliers  (1,961,267)  650,375   (375,864)
Other receivables and current assets  (216,599)  273,505   6,417 
Other non-current assets  (706,820)  -   - 
Advances from customers  -   (591,151)  (4,534,204)
Accounts payable  (4,058,557)  5,372,783   (8,567,099)
Other payables and accrued expenses  159,142   388,197   (467,010)
Taxes payable  (246,017)  2,635,002   2,109,837 
Due to related parties  (399,004)  126,410   259,265 
Operating lease liabilities  (3,245,003)  (64,484)  (45,044)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (9,732,429)  2,009,738   4,060,835 
             
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchase of fixed assets  (29,591)  (11,542)  (3,835,841)
Loan to a third party  (2,000,000)  -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,029,591)  (11,542)  (3,835,841)
             
Cash flows from financing activities            
Payment of deferred offering costs  -   (256,256)  (17,678)
Net proceeds from stock issuance  10,100,653   -   - 
Principal payments on financed amount for purchase of vehicle  (15,337)  (1,282)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  10,085,316   (257,538)  (17,678)
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  786,355   (29,503)  (295,349)
             
Net (decrease) increase of cash and cash equivalents  (890,349)  1,711,155   (88,123)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of the year  1,847,634   136,479   224,602 
Cash and cash equivalents – end of the year $957,285  $1,847,634  $136,479 
             
Supplementary cash flow information:            
Interest paid $6,454  $501  $- 
Income taxes paid $2,236  $1,027  $18,101 
             
Non-Cash financing and investing activities:            
Fixed assets financed for purchase of vehicle $-  $46,168  $- 
Recognition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities $5,750,596  $-  $- 

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