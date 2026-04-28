Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

  • Gross margin expanded to 42.6%, up 11.8 percentage points year over year
  • Maintained strong financial position with $212M in cash, restricted cash, and time deposits

JINHUA, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were $87.4 million, compared with $127.6 million for 2024.
  • Gross margin increased to 42.6% from 30.8% for 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $211.9 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.8 million for 2024.

Recent Developments

  • Kandi’s subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd (“China Battery Exchange”), has entered into a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with CATL’s subsidiary, under which it has been designated as a strategic supplier for the mass production and delivery of heavy-truck battery swap station equipment. As a partner in CATL’s “Ten Thousand Station Plan,” China Battery Exchange will leverage its R&D and manufacturing expertise to support the standardized, large-scale deployment of battery swap infrastructure.
  • Kandi has entered into a strategic partnership with HawkRobo Systems LLC to establish KH Robotics, a joint venture, aimed at commercializing autonomous quadruped security robots in the North American market. KH Robotics will initially focus on logistics parks, delivering integrated autonomous security solutions with commercial deployments anticipated within 2026.

Management Remarks

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “In 2025, amid a complex and rapidly evolving global macroeconomic environment, Kandi formally initiated its transformation from a single-product manufacturer into a technology-driven platform company, advancing a systematic upgrade across its business structure, organizational capabilities, and industry positioning. This transformation represents both a proactive response to external shifts and a deliberate initiative aimed at driving long-term value creation.

“Within the Company’s core business, the Off-Road Electric Vehicle business delivered meaningful gross margin expansion through streamlined inventory management and technology-driven efficiency gains. This year we generated $96.8 million in net cash from operating activities and ended with $211.9 million in cash on hand. This strong liquidity position gives us the flexibility and confidence for the execution on our dual-engine strategy. On the innovation front, the Company has established a strategic partnership with CATL, becoming a designated equipment supplier for its battery-swapping station network, while also steadily advancing its intelligent robotics initiative and embodied intelligence rollout in North America.

“Looking ahead, Kandi will strengthen its core capabilities in intelligent equipment manufacturing, with battery-swapping systems and intelligent robotics serving as milestone growth incubation pillars. Supported by a global production network, the Company will continue to build out its industrial capability and solution ecosystem in line with the megatrends of electrification and intelligization, enhancing its resilience and global competitiveness and creating sustainable value.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Net revenues were $87.4 million, a decrease of 31.5% from $127.6 million for 2024. This decrease was mainly due to reduced demand for EV products in the PRC market and fewer sales of crossover golf carts and other vehicle models. Ongoing trade uncertainties, including potential tariffs and trade restrictions, together with persistent inflation and elevated interest rates, adversely affected consumer demand for higher-priced recreational vehicles, which in turn impacted sales to Kandi’s major retail customers and distributors.

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Cost of goods sold was $50.1 million, a decrease of 43.2% from $88.3 million for 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the corresponding decrease in sales.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was $37.3 million, compared with $39.3 million for 2024. Gross margin was 42.6%, compared with 30.8% for 2024. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by sales of inventory that was previously impaired under our inventory obsolescence reserve.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses were $94.5 million, a decrease of 12.6% from $108.1 million for 2024.

Research and development expenses were $7.6 million, an increase of 52.6% from $5.0 million for 2024. The increase was mainly due to the completion of research and development projects during the current period.

Selling and marketing expenses were $16.7 million, a decrease of 21.5% from $21.2 million for 2024. The decrease was mainly due to decreases in freight expenses and commission expenses, in line with the decrease in revenue.

General and administrative expenses were $54.4 million, a decrease of 5.7% from $57.7 million for 2024. The decrease was mainly due to decreased depreciation and amortization in 2025 following the material impairment of long-lived assets provisioned in 2024.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations was $57.2 million, compared with $68.8 million for 2024.

NET LOSS

Net loss was $95.6 million, compared with $51.0 million for 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to higher other expenses resulting from anti-dumping duty expenses and increased litigation costs compared to the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders per share were $1.12, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.59 for 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $211.9 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.8 million for 2024.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on April 28, 2026, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the full year of 2025.

The dial-in and webcast details for the conference call are as follows:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.kandigroup.com.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people’s everyday lives. Guided by a “one core, two growth engines” strategic framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two strategic growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kewa Luo
Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610
Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com

– Tables Below –


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
       
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $35,531,096  $37,307,867 
Restricted cash  93,495,277   83,530,443 
Certificate of deposit  82,917,554   5,481,329 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,991,001 and $3,680,803 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  22,478,579   26,462,884 
Inventories  26,360,506   51,268,075 
Notes receivable  183,230   346,202 
Other receivables  32,805,705   144,721,398 
Prepayments and prepaid expense  2,613,301   4,967,736 
Advances to suppliers  4,692,318   562,094 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  301,077,566   354,648,028 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment, net  58,604,740   63,503,610 
Intangible assets, net  318,263   3,893,128 
Land use rights, net  2,613,115   2,586,628 
Construction in progress  61,651   - 
Deferred tax assets  2,762,416   6,496,863 
Long-term investment  1,856,536   1,413,065 
Goodwill  22,491,482   31,182,116 
Other long-term assets  9,876,537   10,173,183 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  98,584,740   119,248,593 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $399,662,306  $473,896,621 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $22,106,022  $25,475,725 
Other payables and accrued expenses  51,744,834   8,544,046 
Short-term loans  30,750,924   37,528,831 
Notes payable  16,477,037   41,620,702 
Income tax payable  1,103,942   1,430,612 
Other current liabilities  6,233,456   5,794,987 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  128,416,215   120,394,903 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Long-term loans  -   5,706,510 
Deferred taxes liability  857,370   524,903 
Other long-term liabilities  328,373   640,839 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  1,185,743   6,872,252 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  129,601,958   127,267,155 
         
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY        
Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 84,782,499 and 87,552,800 shares issued and 82,705,365 and 85,475,666 outstanding at December 31,2025 and December 31,2024, respectively  84,782   87,553 
Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)  (4,385,882)  (4,385,882)
Additional paid-in capital  470,810,948   463,922,873 
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  (160,712,269)  (66,828,296)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (35,736,487)  (48,097,215)
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  270,061,092   344,699,033 
         
Non-controlling interests  (744)  1,930,433 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  270,060,348   346,629,466 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $399,662,306  $473,896,621 


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

  Number of
Outstanding
Shares		  Ordinary
Shares		  Treasury
Stock		  Additional
Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated
Deficit		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
(Loss		  Non-
controlling
interests		  Total 
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 77,668,730  $77,669  $(9,807,820) $451,373,645  $(16,339,765) $(28,333,239) $722,481  $397,692,971 
                                
Stock issuance and award 11,685,968   11,686   -   9,357,192   -   -   -   9,368,878 
Stock-based compensation -   -   -   3,476,058   -   -   -   3,476,058 
Stock buyback -   -   (507,013)  (3,731)  -   -   -   (510,744)
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (3,488,559)  (3,489)  9,807,820   (9,804,331)  -   -   -   - 
Stock option exercise 1,666,661   1,667   -   3,448,322   -   -   -   3,449,989 
Net income -   -   -   -   7,132   -   1,662,635   1,669,767 
Foreign currency translation -   -   -   -   -   (8,636,827)  -   (8,636,827)
                                
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 87,532,800  $87,533  $(507,013) $457,847,155  $(16,332,633) $(36,970,066) $2,385,116  $406,510,092 
                                
Stock issuance and award 20,000   20   -   4,532,762   -   -   -   4,532,782 
Stock-based compensation -   -   -   1,584,443   -   -   -   1,584,443 
Stock buyback -   -   (3,878,869)  (41,487)  -   -   -   (3,920,356)
Net loss -   -   -   -   (50,495,663)  -   (454,683)  (50,950,346)
Foreign currency translation -   -   -   -   -   (11,127,149)  -   (11,127,149)
                                
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 87,552,800  $87,553  $(4,385,882) $463,922,873  $(66,828,296) $(48,097,215) $1,930,433  $346,629,466 
                                
Stock issuance and award 1,181,067   1,180   -   6,451,152   -   -   -   6,452,332 
Stock-based compensation -   -   -   1,025,646   -   -   -   1,025,646 
Cancellation of the escrow shares (3,951,368)  (3,951)  -   3,951   -   -   -   - 
Acquisition of non-controlling interests -   -   -   (592,674)  -   -   (245,208)  (837,882)
Net loss -   -   -   -   (93,883,973)  -   (1,685,969)  (95,569,942)
Foreign currency translation -   -   -   -   -   12,360,728   -   12,360,728 
                                
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 84,782,499  $84,782  $(4,385,882) $470,810,948  $(160,712,269) $(35,736,487) $(744) $270,060,348 


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

  Years Ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
          
REVENUES, NET $87,439,981   127,569,613   123,599,232 
             
COST OF GOODS SOLD  (50,148,318)  (88,299,242)  (82,229,209)
             
GROSS PROFIT  37,291,663   39,270,371   41,370,023 
             
OPERATING EXPENSE:            
Research and development  (7,621,559)  (4,995,940)  (4,265,176)
Selling and marketing  (16,674,434)  (21,237,864)  (13,335,950)
General and administrative  (54,392,589)  (57,683,262)  (35,381,496)
Impairment of goodwill  (9,716,799)  -   (496,981)
Impairment of long-lived assets  (6,061,289)  (24,135,226)  (942,591)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE  (94,466,670)  (108,052,292)  (54,422,194)
             
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (57,175,007)  (68,781,921)  (13,052,171)
             
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):            
Interest income  8,690,914   10,046,204   9,984,558 
Interest expense  (1,886,319)  (2,195,618)  (1,327,341)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   2,693,000   1,803,000 
Government grants  1,873,209   1,620,632   2,017,551 
Other (loss) income, net  (43,135,872)  537,966   4,047,074 
TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET  (34,458,068)  12,702,184   16,524,842 
             
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (91,633,075)  (56,079,737)  3,472,671 
             
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT  (3,936,867)  5,129,391   (1,802,904)
             
NET (LOSS) INCOME  (95,569,942)  (50,950,346)  1,669,767 
             
LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  (1,685,969)  (454,683)  1,662,635 
             
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS  (93,883,973)  (50,495,663)  7,132 
             
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS            
Foreign currency translation adjustment  12,360,728   (11,127,149)  (8,636,827)
             
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $(83,209,214) $(62,077,495) $(6,967,060)
             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC  83,611,267   86,317,058   78,781,094 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED  83,611,267   86,317,058   79,902,891 
             
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $(1.14) $(0.59) $0.02 
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $(1.14) $(0.59) $0.02 
             
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC $(1.12) $(0.59) $0.00 
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED $(1.12) $(0.59) $0.00 


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023

  Years Ended 
  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
          
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:         
Net income $(95,569,942) $(50,950,346) $1,669,767 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization  5,701,609   12,021,015   11,913,647 
Impairments  15,778,088   45,499,258   1,439,573 
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts  (812,236)  884,134   656,330 
Deferred taxes  3,735,568   (6,140,342)  203,236 
Loss from long-term Investment  1,486,851   (419,114)  141,389 
Loss from disposal of a subsidiary  -   2,826,213   - 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   (2,693,000)  (1,803,000)
Stock award and stock-based compensation expense  7,121,078   7,114,524   11,059,801 
             
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
             
Accounts receivable  4,855,109   (29,770,703)  10,560,521 
Notes receivable  (596,732)  131,350,242   (123,992,862)
Inventories  25,651,304   (11,581,779)  (21,531,323)
Other receivables and other assets  115,160,725   (141,311,335)  5,165,337 
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses  (1,557,572)  (1,095,052)  1,491,762 
             
Increase (Decrease) In:            
Accounts payable  54,279,618   79,040,317   38,603,301 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  41,864,485   3,315,701   (5,062,494)
Notes payable  (79,804,260)  (55,334,895)  (32,629,627)
Income tax payable  (486,351)  (575,250)  954,006 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $96,807,342  $(17,820,412) $(101,160,636)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net  (428,840)  (934,985)  (13,172,512)
Payment for construction in progress  (41,878)  -   (75,185)
Certificate of deposit  (75,138,798)  27,831,121   45,244,390 
Acquisition (Disposal) of NGI  -   (157,211)  282,135 
Long-term Investment  (1,858,990)  (1,015,836)  - 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $(77,468,506) $25,723,089  $32,278,828 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
 Proceeds from short-term loans  21,371,060   66,203,360   23,420,534 
 Repayments of short-term loans  (29,508,010)  (37,489,677)  (19,709,663)
 Repayments of long-term loans  (5,706,510)  (2,284,081)  (46,426)
 Proceeds from long-term loans  -   -   8,225,000 
Acquisition of non-controlling interests  (709,644)  -   - 
Purchase of treasury stock  -   (3,920,356)  (510,745)
Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing  -   -   3,449,988 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $(14,553,104) $22,509,246  $14,828,688 
             
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $4,785,732  $30,411,923  $(54,053,120)
Effect of exchange rate changes $3,402,331  $(3,203,681) $(3,357,083)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $120,838,310  $93,630,068  $151,040,271 
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $129,026,373  $120,838,310  $93,630,068 
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD  35,531,096   37,307,867   33,756,941 
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD  93,495,277   83,530,443   59,873,127 
             
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION            
Income taxes paid $687,649  $859,673  $311,504 
Interest paid $1,648,877  $1,737,738  $965,025 
             
             
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:            
Ordinary Shares issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 18) $-  $-  $1,812,005 

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 