Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Gross margin expanded to 42.6%, up 11.8 percentage points year over year

Maintained strong financial position with $212M in cash, restricted cash, and time deposits

JINHUA, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were $87.4 million, compared with $127.6 million for 2024.

were $87.4 million, compared with $127.6 million for 2024. Gross margin increased to 42.6% from 30.8% for 2024.

increased to 42.6% from 30.8% for 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $211.9 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.8 million for 2024.

Recent Developments

Kandi’s subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd (“China Battery Exchange”), has entered into a three-year strategic cooperation agreement with CATL’s subsidiary, under which it has been designated as a strategic supplier for the mass production and delivery of heavy-truck battery swap station equipment. As a partner in CATL’s “Ten Thousand Station Plan,” China Battery Exchange will leverage its R&D and manufacturing expertise to support the standardized, large-scale deployment of battery swap infrastructure.

Kandi has entered into a strategic partnership with HawkRobo Systems LLC to establish KH Robotics, a joint venture, aimed at commercializing autonomous quadruped security robots in the North American market. KH Robotics will initially focus on logistics parks, delivering integrated autonomous security solutions with commercial deployments anticipated within 2026.

Management Remarks

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “In 2025, amid a complex and rapidly evolving global macroeconomic environment, Kandi formally initiated its transformation from a single-product manufacturer into a technology-driven platform company, advancing a systematic upgrade across its business structure, organizational capabilities, and industry positioning. This transformation represents both a proactive response to external shifts and a deliberate initiative aimed at driving long-term value creation.

“Within the Company’s core business, the Off-Road Electric Vehicle business delivered meaningful gross margin expansion through streamlined inventory management and technology-driven efficiency gains. This year we generated $96.8 million in net cash from operating activities and ended with $211.9 million in cash on hand. This strong liquidity position gives us the flexibility and confidence for the execution on our dual-engine strategy. On the innovation front, the Company has established a strategic partnership with CATL, becoming a designated equipment supplier for its battery-swapping station network, while also steadily advancing its intelligent robotics initiative and embodied intelligence rollout in North America.

“Looking ahead, Kandi will strengthen its core capabilities in intelligent equipment manufacturing, with battery-swapping systems and intelligent robotics serving as milestone growth incubation pillars. Supported by a global production network, the Company will continue to build out its industrial capability and solution ecosystem in line with the megatrends of electrification and intelligization, enhancing its resilience and global competitiveness and creating sustainable value.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

REVENUES

Net revenues were $87.4 million, a decrease of 31.5% from $127.6 million for 2024. This decrease was mainly due to reduced demand for EV products in the PRC market and fewer sales of crossover golf carts and other vehicle models. Ongoing trade uncertainties, including potential tariffs and trade restrictions, together with persistent inflation and elevated interest rates, adversely affected consumer demand for higher-priced recreational vehicles, which in turn impacted sales to Kandi’s major retail customers and distributors.

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Cost of goods sold was $50.1 million, a decrease of 43.2% from $88.3 million for 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the corresponding decrease in sales.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was $37.3 million, compared with $39.3 million for 2024. Gross margin was 42.6%, compared with 30.8% for 2024. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by sales of inventory that was previously impaired under our inventory obsolescence reserve.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses were $94.5 million, a decrease of 12.6% from $108.1 million for 2024.

Research and development expenses were $7.6 million, an increase of 52.6% from $5.0 million for 2024. The increase was mainly due to the completion of research and development projects during the current period.

Selling and marketing expenses were $16.7 million, a decrease of 21.5% from $21.2 million for 2024. The decrease was mainly due to decreases in freight expenses and commission expenses, in line with the decrease in revenue.

General and administrative expenses were $54.4 million, a decrease of 5.7% from $57.7 million for 2024. The decrease was mainly due to decreased depreciation and amortization in 2025 following the material impairment of long-lived assets provisioned in 2024.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations was $57.2 million, compared with $68.8 million for 2024.

NET LOSS

Net loss was $95.6 million, compared with $51.0 million for 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to higher other expenses resulting from anti-dumping duty expenses and increased litigation costs compared to the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to the Company’s shareholders per share were $1.12, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.59 for 2024.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $211.9 million, compared with $126.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $96.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $17.8 million for 2024.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on April 28, 2026, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the full year of 2025.

The dial-in and webcast details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761045&tp_key=b7396bb841

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.kandigroup.com.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people’s everyday lives. Guided by a “one core, two growth engines” strategic framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two strategic growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com

– Tables Below –





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,531,096 $ 37,307,867 Restricted cash 93,495,277 83,530,443 Certificate of deposit 82,917,554 5,481,329 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,991,001 and $3,680,803 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 22,478,579 26,462,884 Inventories 26,360,506 51,268,075 Notes receivable 183,230 346,202 Other receivables 32,805,705 144,721,398 Prepayments and prepaid expense 2,613,301 4,967,736 Advances to suppliers 4,692,318 562,094 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 301,077,566 354,648,028 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 58,604,740 63,503,610 Intangible assets, net 318,263 3,893,128 Land use rights, net 2,613,115 2,586,628 Construction in progress 61,651 - Deferred tax assets 2,762,416 6,496,863 Long-term investment 1,856,536 1,413,065 Goodwill 22,491,482 31,182,116 Other long-term assets 9,876,537 10,173,183 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 98,584,740 119,248,593 TOTAL ASSETS $ 399,662,306 $ 473,896,621 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 22,106,022 $ 25,475,725 Other payables and accrued expenses 51,744,834 8,544,046 Short-term loans 30,750,924 37,528,831 Notes payable 16,477,037 41,620,702 Income tax payable 1,103,942 1,430,612 Other current liabilities 6,233,456 5,794,987 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 128,416,215 120,394,903 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans - 5,706,510 Deferred taxes liability 857,370 524,903 Other long-term liabilities 328,373 640,839 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,185,743 6,872,252 TOTAL LIABILITIES 129,601,958 127,267,155 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 84,782,499 and 87,552,800 shares issued and 82,705,365 and 85,475,666 outstanding at December 31,2025 and December 31,2024, respectively 84,782 87,553 Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) (4,385,882 ) (4,385,882 ) Additional paid-in capital 470,810,948 463,922,873 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (160,712,269 ) (66,828,296 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,736,487 ) (48,097,215 ) TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 270,061,092 344,699,033 Non-controlling interests (744 ) 1,930,433 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 270,060,348 346,629,466 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 399,662,306 $ 473,896,621





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023



Number of

Outstanding

Shares Ordinary

Shares Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

(Loss） Non-

controlling

interests Total BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 77,668,730 $ 77,669 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 451,373,645 $ (16,339,765 ) $ (28,333,239 ) $ 722,481 $ 397,692,971 Stock issuance and award 11,685,968 11,686 - 9,357,192 - - - 9,368,878 Stock-based compensation - - - 3,476,058 - - - 3,476,058 Stock buyback - - (507,013 ) (3,731 ) - - - (510,744 ) Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (3,488,559 ) (3,489 ) 9,807,820 (9,804,331 ) - - - - Stock option exercise 1,666,661 1,667 - 3,448,322 - - - 3,449,989 Net income - - - - 7,132 - 1,662,635 1,669,767 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (8,636,827 ) - (8,636,827 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 87,532,800 $ 87,533 $ (507,013 ) $ 457,847,155 $ (16,332,633 ) $ (36,970,066 ) $ 2,385,116 $ 406,510,092 Stock issuance and award 20,000 20 - 4,532,762 - - - 4,532,782 Stock-based compensation - - - 1,584,443 - - - 1,584,443 Stock buyback - - (3,878,869 ) (41,487 ) - - - (3,920,356 ) Net loss - - - - (50,495,663 ) - (454,683 ) (50,950,346 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (11,127,149 ) - (11,127,149 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 87,552,800 $ 87,553 $ (4,385,882 ) $ 463,922,873 $ (66,828,296 ) $ (48,097,215 ) $ 1,930,433 $ 346,629,466 Stock issuance and award 1,181,067 1,180 - 6,451,152 - - - 6,452,332 Stock-based compensation - - - 1,025,646 - - - 1,025,646 Cancellation of the escrow shares (3,951,368 ) (3,951 ) - 3,951 - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - (592,674 ) - - (245,208 ) (837,882 ) Net loss - - - - (93,883,973 ) - (1,685,969 ) (95,569,942 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 12,360,728 - 12,360,728 BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 84,782,499 $ 84,782 $ (4,385,882 ) $ 470,810,948 $ (160,712,269 ) $ (35,736,487 ) $ (744 ) $ 270,060,348





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025, 2024 AND 2023



Years Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 REVENUES, NET $ 87,439,981 127,569,613 123,599,232 COST OF GOODS SOLD (50,148,318 ) (88,299,242 ) (82,229,209 ) GROSS PROFIT 37,291,663 39,270,371 41,370,023 OPERATING EXPENSE: Research and development (7,621,559 ) (4,995,940 ) (4,265,176 ) Selling and marketing (16,674,434 ) (21,237,864 ) (13,335,950 ) General and administrative (54,392,589 ) (57,683,262 ) (35,381,496 ) Impairment of goodwill (9,716,799 ) - (496,981 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (6,061,289 ) (24,135,226 ) (942,591 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (94,466,670 ) (108,052,292 ) (54,422,194 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (57,175,007 ) (68,781,921 ) (13,052,171 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 8,690,914 10,046,204 9,984,558 Interest expense (1,886,319 ) (2,195,618 ) (1,327,341 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 2,693,000 1,803,000 Government grants 1,873,209 1,620,632 2,017,551 Other (loss) income, net (43,135,872 ) 537,966 4,047,074 TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET (34,458,068 ) 12,702,184 16,524,842 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (91,633,075 ) (56,079,737 ) 3,472,671 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (3,936,867 ) 5,129,391 (1,802,904 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (95,569,942 ) (50,950,346 ) 1,669,767 LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (1,685,969 ) (454,683 ) 1,662,635 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS (93,883,973 ) (50,495,663 ) 7,132 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment 12,360,728 (11,127,149 ) (8,636,827 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (83,209,214 ) $ (62,077,495 ) $ (6,967,060 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 83,611,267 86,317,058 78,781,094 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 83,611,267 86,317,058 79,902,891 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ (1.14 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.02 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (1.14 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.02 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC $ (1.12 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.00 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (1.12 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.00



