Pet Valu Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (“Pet Valu” or the “Company”) (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 will be released at approximately 6:30am ET, followed by a live webcast and conference call at 8:30am ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.petvalu.ca. Participants can also dial-in to the conference call by pre-registering using this link. Registrants will receive an email, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 2:00pm ET. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to listen, participate and vote at the meeting through a live webcast available at meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-755-206-291 (meeting password: petvalu2026). To access the live meeting by phone in listen-only mode, please dial 1-800-990-2777 (ID: 88511).

For those unable to attend, webcasts for both events will be archived and available through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.petvalu.ca.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

For more information:

James Allison, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

investors@petvalu.ca

289-806-4559