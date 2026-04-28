Gogo to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 7 May, 2026

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation, military, and government markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on May 7, 2026. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts on the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference call & webcast

A webcast of the conference call and a replay will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s investor website at https://ir.gogoair.com/

Gogo 1Q 2026 Earnings Call — participants can join the webcast through this link

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u2r8pusu

Participants can use the link below to retrieve a unique conference ID to access the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc4f987ec8e6641bcacc75d30405fcd9f



About Gogo



Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates air-to-ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Collected Strategies Stacey Giglio Jim Golden / Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin +1 321 525-4607 +1 212-379-2072 sgiglio@gogoair.com Gogo-CS@collectedstrategies.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2025.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.