EARNED Signs Top MLB Prospect Angel Genao as Brand Ambassador

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED today announced that Angel Genao, one of the top shortstop prospects in professional baseball, has joined the brand as an official EARNED Ambassador.



Genao, a rising star in the Cleveland Guardians organization and a recognized Top-100 MLB prospect, has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the game. Known for his elite bat-to-ball skills, switch-hitting ability, and smooth defense at shortstop, he represents the next generation of high-level talent.



As an EARNED Ambassador, Genao will collaborate with the brand on digital campaigns, social media content, and select product features that highlight the work ethic and mindset required to succeed in baseball.





“Angel represents exactly what EARNED is about—hard work, day after day, and never expecting anything to be handed to you,” said the founders, two brothers, ages 9 and 11.



The partnership reflects EARNED’s mission to spotlight athletes who embody discipline, perseverance, and the daily commitment to improvement. Founded by young ballplayers and built around the belief that success is earned, not given, the brand continues to gain recognition throughout the baseball community.



“I’m excited to partner with EARNED,” said Genao. “The message behind the brand is something every player understands—you have to earn it every day.”



Genao joins a growing roster of athletes connected to the brand, including Ryan Ward of the Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran manager Greg DiCenzo, reinforcing EARNED’s commitment to supporting the next generation of baseball talent.



As Genao continues his climb toward the Major Leagues, EARNED will feature exclusive content highlighting his training, preparation, and journey through professional baseball.



The Uniform of Hustle.



About EARNED



EARNED is a baseball lifestyle brand built on the belief that success in baseball—and in life—must be earned through discipline, grit, and relentless effort. The brand celebrates the mindset of ballplayers who show up every day ready to work and compete.

www.EARNEDATHLETE.COM

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Media Contact: Support@EarnedAthlete.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2e752b8-d222-4b5f-9a9e-6abb3be9352d