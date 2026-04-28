Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Results Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced details for the release of its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

The Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for the conference call is 833-630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com.



A replay of the call will be available at investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com by the end of day on May 14, 2026.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results:



When : Thursday, May 14, 2026

: Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: 9:00 a.m. ET Web cast Live Stream : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rpkq9wzs

: Dial in: 833-630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837)

833-630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837) Replay: investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com



About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit chicagoatlanticbdc.com.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com