Texas Stock Exchange Prepares for Launch: Pico First to Enable Connectivity

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Stock Exchange LLC (TXSE) and Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced that extranet connectivity to TXSE is now available via PicoNet™, Pico’s globally comprehensive network platform. Trading firms, brokers, and market participants can now establish access ahead of the exchange’s launch.

Built and headquartered in Texas, TXSE has generated significant interest from firms across both the buy and sell side looking to participate at launch. For these firms, extranet connectivity is a key component, as the quality and performance of that connection can directly impact trading outcomes. With PicoNet™ already supporting many of the world’s most latency-sensitive trading institutions, a broad base of existing network participants can efficiently onboard to TXSE for day one.

“TXSE is an important new venue for our clients,” said Stacie Swanstrom, Global Head of Market Services at Pico. “By supporting early connectivity, we are providing a proven, high-performance path for firms to be ready at launch. We are proud to offer connectivity to TXSE and help drive the trading community’s participation.”

Through PicoNet™, participants benefit from carrier-grade network infrastructure, including dedicated, low-latency circuits engineered for high-performance trading workloads. In addition, Pico provides market data and order execution support for TXSE via Pico’s Redline Trading Software, delivering class-leading, ultra low-latency normalization and accelerated time to market.

“As we prepare for launch, expanding connectivity through providers like Pico ensures market participants can confidently access TXSE's platform,” said Rick Yoder, Chief Technology Officer at the Texas Stock Exchange. “Pico provides high-performance, low-latency data capabilities to the breadth of firms using its platform."

Connectivity to TXSE builds on Pico’s continued expansion of venue coverage across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. PicoNet™ now spans more than 55 global data centers, with TXSE joining a growing roster of U.S. equities and fixed income venues accessible through the network.

Trading firms and brokers interested in connecting to TXSE through PicoNet™ can contact Pico at www.pico.net/contact-sales

About TXSE Group Inc

TXSE Group Inc is the parent company of the Texas Stock Exchange LLC.

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) is a fully integrated, electronic, national securities exchange headquartered in Dallas. Backed by some of the largest financial institutions and liquidity providers in the world, TXSE is focused on enabling U.S. and global companies to access U.S. equity capital markets. It is on track to provide a venue to list and trade public companies and the growing universe of exchange-traded products. TXSE is a wholly owned subsidiary of TXSE Group Inc.

More information is available at www.txse.com

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net