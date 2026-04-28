Plug To Announce 2026 First Quarter Results on May 11, 2026

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, will announce its 2026 first quarter results on May 11, 2026.

Join the call:

Date: May 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760125&tp_key=6963e219ef





The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The Company has deployed over 74,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power’s total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.

Plug supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Media Contact

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com