Manitoba Harvest Launches Superfood Smoothie Boosters, Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, the pioneer and global leader in hemp foods and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the launch of new Superfood Smoothie Boosters, available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market.

As a leader in seed-based superfoods, Manitoba Harvest developed new Superfood Smoothie Boosters as a new way of easily boosting your breakfast with plant-based protein, fiber and herbal ingredients. Crafted with Regenerative Organic Certified® hemp and nutrient-dense fruit, vegetable and herbal powders, each 15-gram serving offers a boost of nutrients to blend seamlessly into smoothies.

“Consumers are looking for simple, reliable ways to get the nutrients they might be missing, without overcomplicating their routines,” said Jared Simon, President of Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Wellness. “Superfood Smoothie Boosters were created to provide an easy way to achieve better nutrition for radiance and health, using ingredients people recognize and can trust.”





Manitoba Harvest’s Superfood Smoothie Boosters are available in two offerings:

Superfood Smoothie Booster - Glowing Greens: Made with a blend of hemp, spinach, kale, and 10 additional fruit and vegetable powders, this mix provides 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, offering a convenient way to add more vitamins and minerals to smoothies.



Made with a blend of hemp, spinach, kale, and 10 additional fruit and vegetable powders, this mix provides 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, offering a convenient way to add more vitamins and minerals to smoothies. Superfood Smoothie Booster - Radiant Reds: Featuring elderberry, acerola cherry, and beet powder, this mix delivers 7 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, powerful ingredients that help support immune health and overall well-being





Both flavors are plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified, and USDA certified organic. Find them now at select Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification. Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality, sustainability, and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Whole and Ground Flaxseed, Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Wellness Bars, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media: Diffusion PR, tilray@diffusionpr.com

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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