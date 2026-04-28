Axogen, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance to at Least 20% Growth or $270 million

 | Source: Axogen, Inc. Axogen, Inc.

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter Financial Results 

  • First quarter 2026 revenue was $61.5 million, a 26.6% increase compared to first quarter 2025 revenue of $48.6 million.
  • Gross margin was 75.2% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 71.9% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $19.6 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.08 per share for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted net income was $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, or $0.07 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share for the first quarter 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments was $103.6 million, as compared to $45.5 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $58.1 million.

“We are pleased with our first-quarter revenue performance and the progress we’re making across each of Axogen’s strategic plan priorities,” said Michael Dale, President and CEO of Axogen, Inc. “We delivered strong growth across all of our target markets, reinforcing the relevance of our market development strategies and the strength of our commercial execution. We remain well positioned to achieve our financial guidance and continue advancing our strategic objectives for 2026.”

Summary of Business Highlights

  • First quarter 2026 revenue growth was broad-based, including double-digit growth in all markets, which includes Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast.
  • Received positive coverage decisions from Cigna and Elevance Health, two of the nation’s largest commercial insurers.
  • Effective January 1, 2026, CMS created a new Level 3 Nerve Procedure Code, increasing Avance facility reimbursement 40% year-over-year to $8,965 for hospital outpatient and 35% to $6,157 for ASC-based procedures.
  • On January 23, 2026, Axogen closed an upsized public offering with the sale of 4.6 million shares of common stock, yielding net proceeds of $133.3 million. From these net proceeds, $69.7 million were used to fully repay and terminate our Oberland loan facility on January 28, 2026. Remaining funds are available for working capital, capital expenditures, and other general corporate purposes.

2026 Financial Guidance

We expect 2026 revenue growth to be at least 20%, or $270 million, for the full-year and gross margin to be in the range of 74% to 76%. Additionally, we expect to be free cash flow positive for the full-year.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community today at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.axogeninc.com under Investors.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™.​

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and accompanying earnings call contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements under the heading “2026 Financial Guidance” and statements regarding our business model optimization plans; market development strategies and objectives; our expectations around the potential positive impact on our business of expanded coverage and reimbursement for peripheral nerve injuries using synthetic conduits or allografts; our ability to sustain growth, operate profitably, generate positive cash flows, and fund our market development initiatives; and the anticipated use of proceeds from our recent public offering. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “objectives,” “targets,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of factors, including, without limitation, disruptions from global supply chain issues, inflation, hospital staffing challenges, product development timelines, regulatory processes, financial performance, surgeon adoption rates, market awareness of our products, the estimated total addressable market, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, which further excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the loss on extinguishment of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share - diluted which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and the loss on extinguishment of debt from Net Loss and Net Loss Per Common Share - diluted. Additionally, we use the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow which consists of net cash provided by operating activities, less expenditures for property and equipment, and intangible assets.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (ii) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Assets   
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $82,654  $35,548 
Restricted cash  2,000   4,000 
Investments  18,947   5,980 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $822 and $948, respectively  28,313   26,169 
Inventory  46,074   42,373 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  6,720   6,352 
Total current assets  184,708   120,422 
Property and equipment, net  83,038   81,783 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  14,280   12,732 
Intangible assets, net  7,270   6,750 
Other assets  192    
Total assets $289,488  $221,687 
    
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $23,898  $21,184 
Current maturities of long-term lease obligations  2,115   2,372 
Total current liabilities  26,013   23,556 
    
Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees     48,387 
Long-term lease obligations  18,527   16,870 
Debt derivative liabilities     3,886 
Other long-term liabilities  140   141 
Total liabilities  44,680   92,840 
    
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,153,471 and 47,199,797 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  532   472 
Additional paid-in capital  570,823   435,338 
Accumulated deficit  (326,547)  (306,963)
Total shareholders’ equity  244,808   128,847 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $289,488  $221,687 


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Revenues $61,457  $48,560 
Cost of goods sold  15,268   13,627 
Gross profit  46,189   34,933 
Costs and expenses:    
Sales and marketing  28,633   21,045 
Research and development  7,517   6,091 
General and administrative  12,871   9,458 
Total costs and expenses  49,021   36,594 
Loss from operations  (2,832)  (1,661)
Other income (expense):    
Investment income  768   272 
Interest expense  (694)  (2,250)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (16,849)   
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities     (158)
Other income (expense), net  23   (37)
Total other expense, net  (16,752)  (2,173)
Net loss $(19,584) $(3,834)
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic  51,591,504   45,204,076 
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted  51,591,504   45,204,076 
     
Net loss per common share — basic $(0.38) $(0.08)
Net loss per common share — diluted $(0.38) $(0.08)


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)​

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss $(19,584) $(3,834)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:    
Depreciation  1,604   1,728 
Amortization of right-of-use assets  420   87 
Amortization of intangible assets  101   67 
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees  68   220 
(Recovery of) provision for bad debts  (120)  187 
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities     158 
Investment losses (gains), net  33   (45)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  16,849    
Stock-based compensation expense  6,843   2,909 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable  (2,024)  (2,377)
Inventory  (3,701)  (2,321)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (368)  (489)
Other assets  (192)   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  2,198   (9,079)
Operating lease obligations  (559)  (452)
Cash paid for interest portion of financing lease obligations  (2)  (1)
Other long-term liabilities  (1)  63 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  1,565   (13,179)
   
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,789)  (256)
Purchase of investments  (19,000)   
Proceeds from sale of investments  6,000   2,000 
Cash payments for intangible assets  (175)  (405)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (15,964)  1,339 
   
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  134,044    
Payment of stock issuance costs  (792)   
Repayment of long-term debt  (48,585)   
Fees paid to lender related to debt extinguishment  (20,498)   
Fees paid to third parties related to debt extinguishment  (107)   
Payments of employee tax withholding on vested stock awards  (8,776)   
Cash paid for debt portion of financing lease obligations  (7)  (1)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  4,226   2,383 
Net cash provided by financing activities  59,505   2,382 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash  45,106   (9,458)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  39,548   33,554 
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $84,654  $24,096 


Axogen, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)

 Common Stock
 Additional Paid-in
Capital
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total Shareholders'
Equity
 Shares
 Amount
   
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026       
Balance at December 31, 2025 47,199,797  $472  $435,338  $(306,963) $128,847 
Net loss          (19,584)  (19,584)
Issuance of common shares 4,600,000   46   133,206      133,252 
Stock-based compensation       6,843      6,843 
Issuance of restricted and performance stock units, net of shares withheld for withholding taxes 985,796   10   (8,786)     (8,776)
Exercise of stock options 367,878   4   4,222      4,226 
Balance at March 31, 2026 53,153,471  $532  $570,823  $(326,547) $244,808 
             
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025            
Balance at December 31, 2024 44,148,836  $441  $394,726  $(291,260) $103,907 
Net loss          (3,834)  (3,834)
Stock-based compensation       2,909      2,909 
Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 1,105,214   11   (11)      
Exercise of stock options 258,573   3   2,380      2,383 
Balance at March 31, 2025 45,512,623  $455  $400,004  $(295,094) $105,365 


Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Net loss $(19,584) $(3,834)
Depreciation and amortization expense  1,706   1,795 
Investment income  (768)  (272)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (33)  29 
Interest expense  694   2,250 
EBITDA – non-GAAP $(17,985) $(32)
EBITDA margin – non-GAAP  (29.3)%  (0.1)%
     
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense  6,843   2,909 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  16,849    
Adjusted EBITDA – non-GAAP $5,707  $2,877 
Adjusted EBITDA margin – non-GAAP  9.3%  5.9%

Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​

Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
  GAAP Results
 Non-cash Stock-based Compensation Expense
 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
 Dilutive Shares Impact(1)
 Adjusted Results
Revenues $61,457  $  $    $61,457 
Cost of goods sold  15,268   (919)       14,349 
Gross profit  46,189   919        47,108 
Costs and expenses:           
Sales and marketing  28,633   (1,558)       27,075 
Research and development  7,517   (1,419)       6,098 
General and administrative  12,871   (2,947)       9,924 
Total costs and expenses  49,021   (5,924)       43,097 
(Loss) income from operations  (2,832)  6,843        4,011 
Other income (expense):           
Investment income  768           768 
Interest expense  (694)          (694)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (16,849)     16,849      
Other income, net  23           23 
Total other (expense) income, net  (16,752)     16,849     97 
Net (loss) income $(19,584) $6,843  $16,849    $4,108 
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted  51,591,504   51,591,504   51,591,504   5,183,717   56,775,221 
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $(0.38) $0.13  $0.33  $(0.01) $0.07 
__________
(1) Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.


Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​

Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
  GAAP Results
 Non-cash Stock-based Compensation Expense
 Adjusted Results
 GAAP Results
 Non-cash Stock-based Compensation Expense
 Adjusted Results
 GAAP Results
 Non-cash Stock-based Compensation Expense
 Adjusted Results
 GAAP Results
 Non-cash Stock-based Compensation Expense
 Adjusted Results(1)
Revenues $48,560  $  $48,560  $56,662  $  $56,662  $60,082  $  $60,082  $59,904  $  $59,904 
Cost of goods sold  13,627   10   13,637   14,644   (709)  13,935   14,089   (706)  13,383   15,495   (2,274)  13,221 
Gross profit  34,933   (10)  34,923   42,018   709   42,727   45,993   706   46,699   44,409   2,274   46,683 
Costs and expenses:                        
Sales and marketing  21,045   (584)  20,461   23,804   (1,314)  22,490   25,680   (1,524)  24,156   27,211   (2,939)  24,272 
Research and development  6,091   (720)  5,371   6,853   (1,030)  5,823   7,565   (1,047)  6,518   12,376   (6,052)  6,324 
General and administrative  9,458   (1,615)  7,843   9,689   (2,115)  7,574   10,836   (2,147)  8,689   14,594   (5,346)  9,248 
Total costs and expenses  36,594   (2,919)  33,675   40,346   (4,459)  35,887   44,081   (4,718)  39,363   54,181   (14,337)  39,844 
(Loss) income from operations  (1,661)  2,909   1,248   1,672   5,168   6,840   1,912   5,424   7,336   (9,772)  16,611   6,839 
Other income (expense):                        
Investment income  272      272   225      225   319      319   352      352 
Interest expense  (2,250)     (2,250)  (1,977)     (1,977)  (1,757)     (1,757)  (1,718)     (1,718)
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities  (158)     (158)  480      480   209      209   (2,018)     (2,018)
Other (expense) income, net  (37)     (37)  179      179   25      25          
Total other expense, net  (2,173)     (2,173)  (1,093)     (1,093)  (1,204)     (1,204)  (3,384)     (3,384)
Net (loss) income $(3,834) $2,909  $(925) $579  $5,168  $5,747  $708  $5,424  $6,132  $(13,156) $16,611  $3,455 
                         
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted  45,204,076   45,204,076   45,204,076   47,980,830   47,980,830   47,980,830   49,088,436   49,088,436   49,088,436   46,929,309   46,929,309   52,230,508 
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $(0.08) $0.06  $(0.02) $0.01  $0.11  $0.12  $0.01  $0.11  $0.12  $(0.28) $0.35  $0.07 
__________
(1) Due to a GAAP net loss during the three months ended December 31, 2025, 5,301,199 antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP. The inclusion of these shares decreased adjusted Net income per common share by less than $0.01.


Axogen, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)​

Adjusted Net Income Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
  GAAP Results
 Non-cash Stock-based Compensation Expense
 Dilutive Shares Impact(1)
 Adjusted Results
Revenues $225,208  $    $225,208 
Cost of goods sold  57,855   (3,680)    54,175 
Gross profit  167,353   3,680     171,033 
Costs and expenses:        
Sales and marketing  97,740   (6,361)    91,379 
Research and development  32,885   (8,848)    24,037 
General and administrative  44,577   (11,223)    33,354 
Total costs and expenses  175,202   (26,432)    148,770 
(Loss) income from operations  (7,849)  30,112     22,263 
Other income (expense):        
Investment income  1,168        1,168 
Interest expense  (7,702)       (7,702)
Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities  (1,487)       (1,487)
Other income, net  167        167 
Total other expense, net  (7,854)       (7,854)
Net (loss) income $(15,703) $30,112    $14,409 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted  46,050,266   46,050,266   3,761,920   49,812,186 
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $(0.34) $0.65  $(0.02) $0.29 
__________
(1) Due to a GAAP net loss, antidilutive securities are excluded from GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. However, considering the adjusted net income position, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding incorporates securities that would have been dilutive for GAAP.


Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $1,565  $(13,179)
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,789)  (256)
Cash payments for intangible assets  (175)  (405)
Free cash flow $(1,399) $(13,840)

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