GXO Introduces Europe’s First Autoload System for Grupa Żywiec in Poland

Innovative automated solution speeds loading operations to two minutes while reducing material consumption, standardizing processes and enhancing safety

WARSAW, Poland, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has implemented the first Autoload system in Europe for Grupa Żywiec in Elbląg, one of the leading beer producers. The new technology significantly increases throughput, enhances workplace safety and elevates operational standards within the companies’ longstanding partnership.

“We are proud to introduce another joint innovation with Grupa Żywiec, our trusted partner for over seven years,” said Jean‑Luc Bessade, GXO’s Managing Director for Central Europe. “As a technology leader and early adopter of advanced automation, GXO continues to set new benchmarks for operational performance. With nearly 50% of our Central Europe revenue generated from automated operations, our continuous improvement mindset enables us to deliver measurable efficiency gains and support our customers’ long-term growth.”

Automation that transforms processes: faster, safer and more efficient

The Autoload system (Automated Truck Loader System), launched earlier this year, automates trailer loading and unloading, replacing traditional forklift operations. While standard processes require loading each pallet individually, Autoload completes the full trailer movement in a one‑shot cycle, reducing operation time to around two minutes. Its precise mechanical action eliminates human error risk, increases safety by reducing Material Handling Equipment activity in loading docks, ensures stable and repeatable process quality, and is scalable, with the ability to integrate with existing warehouse automation. The system also enables a higher number of transport movements using the same infrastructure, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

“In an increasingly complex food and beverage supply chain, GXO stands out as a trusted partner who understands our specific needs,” Michał Kalinowski, Contract Logistics Manager

Grupa Żywiec. “By leveraging advanced technology, GXO helps us boost productivity, safety and sustainability, allowing us to focus our resources on what matters most – growing our core business.”

To see the Autoload in action at GXO, click here.

Partnership rooted in sustainability and operational excellence

The Autoload installation is the latest innovation in a partnership that spans more than a decade. Over the course of the partnership, GXO and Grupa Żywiec have implemented several ESG initiatives which have delivered a significant reduction in energy consumption and a significant decrease in glass usage thanks to returns process improvements.

GXO remains a pioneer of advanced logistics solutions, with the rollout of Autoload supporting its Operational Excellence and continuous improvement approach. The launch builds on prior implementations which include AMR robots, ProGlove and Cognex scanners, automated packing solutions and integrated warehouse management systems to ensure seamless processes from production lines through to final delivery.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Barbara Tokarz

+48 538 626 625

barbara.tokarz@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

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