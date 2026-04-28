OTC Markets Group Welcomes Viscount Mining Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Viscount Mining Corp (TSX-V: VML; OTCQX: VLMGF), an exploration company with a portfolio of gold and silver properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Viscount Mining Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Viscount Mining Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VLMGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Viscount Mining Corp

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company’s portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project — Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company’s technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company’s technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project — Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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