CoinShares Named Asset Manager of the Year at Inaugural Capital Pioneer Awards

28 April 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares PLC ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq: CSHR), a leading global digital asset manager, has been named Asset Manager of the Year at the inaugural Capital Pioneer Awards, held at Shakespeare's Globe in London on 24 April.

The Capital Pioneer Awards recognise capital markets professionals building at the intersection of regulated finance and next-generation technologies, including digital assets, tokenisation, and emerging market infrastructure. The programme, launched by Rhotic Media, was created for professionals embracing these technologies while operating at the highest standards of regulation, security and client service.

CoinShares' recognition reflects a decade of building digital asset infrastructure inside the paradigm of traditional finance — not adjacent to them. The firm manages over $7 billion in assets, holds the leading market position in Europe, and listed on Nasdaq earlier this month.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and CEO of CoinShares, commented: "Capital Pioneer recognises something we've believed since 2013: digital assets and capital markets are not two separate worlds. They are converging, and the firms that will define the next decade are the ones operating credibly in both. Being named Asset Manager of the Year by a programme built on that conviction is the recognition that matters most. It belongs to the team that has spent over ten years pioneering what hybrid finance looks like in practice."

About CoinShares

About the CoinShares Group: CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. Relevant entities in the CoinShares group are regulated and/or authorized (as applicable) in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares PLC is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on the CoinShares group, please visit: https://investor.coinshares.com/

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Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com