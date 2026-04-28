Automotive Terminal Strategic Business Report 2026-2030 with Forecasts and Profiles of Leading Players Such as Aptiv, Car-Show Automotive Products, Indo Electricals, Infotmic, Jesmay Electronics

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Terminal - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Terminal was valued at US$28.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$47.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Automotive terminals, though often overlooked, are critical components within a vehicle's electrical system, acting as the connection points for wires and cables that ensure the smooth operation of electronic and electrical systems. The increasing complexity of modern vehicles, particularly with the rise of electric and hybrid models, has pushed the development of advanced automotive terminals that can handle higher voltages and more sophisticated data transmission, ensuring that all components operate seamlessly.

What Is Driving the Growth in the Automotive Terminal Market?



The growth in the automotive terminal market is driven by several factors, primarily the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market. As EVs continue to gain traction globally, the demand for specialized terminals that can handle the unique power and data requirements of these vehicles is increasing. Additionally, the push towards greater vehicle connectivity is fueling the need for terminals that can support high-speed data transmission across multiple systems within the vehicle.

Another significant driver is the rising adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, which require highly reliable and durable terminals to ensure the safety and efficiency of these systems. Consumer demand for vehicles with advanced infotainment systems and smart features is also contributing to market growth, as these systems rely on complex electrical architectures supported by high-performance terminals. Lastly, stringent government regulations aimed at improving vehicle safety and reducing emissions are pushing manufacturers to invest in more advanced terminal technologies that can support the next generation of automotive innovations.



How Are Advancements in Automotive Technology Impacting Terminal Design?



The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation with the advent of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technology, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These innovations demand more robust and reliable electrical connections, leading to the evolution of automotive terminals. For instance, EVs require terminals that can manage higher currents due to the increased power demands of electric motors compared to traditional internal combustion engines.

Moreover, as vehicles become more connected and reliant on data, the role of terminals in transmitting high-speed data across various vehicle systems has become more prominent. This has led to the development of terminals that support high-frequency signals and can maintain data integrity even in harsh automotive environments. Innovations in materials, such as the use of copper alloys and coatings that resist corrosion, are also becoming more common to enhance terminal durability and performance.



What Are the Emerging Trends in the Automotive Terminal Market?



Several trends are shaping the future of the automotive terminal market. The miniaturization of components is one such trend, driven by the need to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. Smaller, lighter terminals that do not compromise on performance are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in electric and hybrid vehicles where every gram counts towards extending battery life.

Another trend is the growing demand for modularity and flexibility in terminal design. Manufacturers are increasingly developing terminals that can be easily integrated into various vehicle platforms, allowing for greater standardization and cost savings. Furthermore, with the rise of smart vehicles, there is a growing emphasis on terminals that can support the integration of sensors and other advanced electronics. This is particularly important for autonomous vehicles, which rely on a multitude of sensors and control units to operate safely.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aptiv PLC, Car-Show Automotive Products Co. Ltd., Indo Electricals, Infotmic, Jesmay Electronics Company Limited and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cooling, Engine & Emission Control Application segment, which is expected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%. The Safety & Security Application segment is also set to grow at 8.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $10.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Application (Cooling, Engine & Emission Control, Safety & Security, Body Control & Interiors, Infotainment, Lighting System, Battery System).

Application (Cooling, Engine & Emission Control, Safety & Security, Body Control & Interiors, Infotainment, Lighting System, Battery System). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Global Economic Update

Automotive Terminal - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electrification of Vehicles Propels Growth in Automotive Terminals Market

Autonomous Driving Technologies Generate Demand for Advanced Terminal Solutions

Rise in EV Charging Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for High-Performance Terminals

Lightweighting Trends in Automotive Design Drives Adoption of Innovative Terminal Materials

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Spurs Growth in Specialized Terminals

Shifts Towards Modular Vehicle Architectures Throws Spotlight on Versatile Terminal Solutions

Focus on Vehicle Safety and Reliability Boosts Demand for Durable Terminal Products

Shift Towards Software-Defined Vehicles Spurs Need for Reconfigurable Terminal Solutions

Increasing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Drives Demand for Multi-Function Terminals

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 47 companies featured in this Automotive Terminal market report

Aptiv PLC

Car-Show Automotive Products Co. Ltd.

Indo Electricals

Infotmic

Jesmay Electronics Company Limited

Kristal Fishing S.R.L.

MicPro Precision Co. Ltd.

MVD Auto Components Pvt., Ltd.

Nova CBRN Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Photo-Top Technologies Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cy0op8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment