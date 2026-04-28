Smart e-Drive Strategic Industry Report 2026: Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Market Competitiveness - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart e-Drive - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart e-Drive was valued at US$2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Smart e-Drive technology is revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) industry by enhancing the efficiency, range, and performance of EVs through intelligent control systems and energy management. Smart e-Drives integrate advanced power electronics, battery management systems, and regenerative braking technologies to optimize power delivery and energy recovery.

By providing real-time data on battery health, energy consumption, and vehicle diagnostics, these systems improve vehicle reliability and reduce maintenance costs. The rising focus on sustainable transportation and government incentives for electric mobility are accelerating the adoption of smart e-Drive technology in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Smart e-Drive Market?



The growth in the smart e-Drive market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in battery management systems, power electronics, and regenerative braking technologies, and the growing focus on sustainable transportation solutions. The expansion of EV charging infrastructure, the development of smart charging solutions, and the rising integration of AI for predictive maintenance and energy management are supporting market growth.

Moreover, government regulations and incentives promoting electric mobility, coupled with rising investments in research and development for next-generation e-Drive technologies, are further driving market expansion. Collaborations between automakers, tech companies, and energy providers are also fueling innovation and market growth.



What Innovations Are Fueling the Growth of the Smart e-Drive Market?



Innovations in electric drivetrains, battery management, and power electronics are key factors fueling the growth of the smart e-Drive market. Advanced materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) in power modules, are enhancing the efficiency and thermal performance of smart e-Drives, leading to lighter and more compact designs.

AI and machine learning are increasingly being integrated into smart e-Drive systems for predictive maintenance and performance optimization. The development of wireless charging and bidirectional charging technologies is also contributing to the market's expansion, enabling electric vehicles to serve as energy storage units within a smart grid ecosystem.



Which Segments Are Driving the Smart e-Drive Market?



Key components include battery, motor, power electronics, inverter unit, e-brake booster, and e-transmission. The battery segment is the largest, driven by the need for efficient energy storage solutions and advancements in battery technology. Vehicle types range from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, with passenger cars dominating due to rising consumer demand for electric mobility solutions.

Drive types include front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive, with front-wheel drive systems holding a significant share due to their cost-effectiveness and simpler architecture. Regionally, Europe and North America lead the market due to favorable government policies and incentives, while Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a high-growth region due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and advancements in EV infrastructure.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

KeyInsights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Battery Component segment, which is expected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.2%. The Electric Motor Component segment is also set to grow at 29.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $599.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Application (E-Axle, E-Wheel Drive); Component (Battery, Electric Motor, Inverter Unit, E-Brake Booster, Power Electronics); Drive (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive).

Application (E-Axle, E-Wheel Drive); Component (Battery, Electric Motor, Inverter Unit, E-Brake Booster, Power Electronics); Drive (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Smart e-Drive - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Transportation and Reduced Carbon Emissions Drives Smart e-Drive Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Electric Vehicle (EV) Drivetrains Propel Market Innovation

Growing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for High Efficiency and Lightweight Drivetrain Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Smart e-Drive

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Smart e-Drive Systems Enhances Market Competitiveness

Focus on Energy Efficiency, Performance Optimization, and Battery Management Drives Market Dynamics

Emergence of Regenerative Braking Systems and Smart Charging Solutions Propels Market Growth

Growth of Government Incentives and Subsidies for EV Adoption Supports Smart e-Drive Market Expansion

Rising Adoption of Smart e-Drive Systems in Commercial and Public Transport Sectors Enhances Market Potential

Focus on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Integration and Smart Energy Management Solutions Spurs Innovation

Expansion of Electric Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) Strengthens Market Adoption

Emergence of Autonomous Electric Vehicles (EVs) with Smart e-Drive Systems Drives Future Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 17 companies featured in this Smart e-Drive market report

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

GKN PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Siemens AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhyw53

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