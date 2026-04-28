E-Brokerage Market Share Analysis and Growth Outlook (2026-2031) Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, Robinhood Markets, E*TRADE, Interactive Brokers and More

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Brokerage - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-brokerage market is set to experience significant growth, poised to rise from USD 6.05 billion in 2025 to USD 6.46 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 8.97 billion by 2031, marking a 6.78% CAGR from 2026-2031. Key trends include mobile-first design, zero-commission pricing, and digital onboarding, which are attracting investors toward streamlined apps.

With rising smartphone penetration, platforms like Trade Republic, which serves eight million European clients, highlight the capacity of app-centric models to capture large user bases. Mobile trading is facilitated by intuitive interfaces, biometric logins, and notification alerts, enhancing user engagement. In Brazil, Webull targets mobile users with incentivized dollar-denominated yields, demonstrating the customization of incentives for different locales. The transition toward mobile interfaces reduces customer-acquisition cost, aided by digital referrals and viral features.

Intense price competition has resulted in the race to zero commissions, altering monetization structures in the e-brokerage market. As the European Union plans to ban payment for order flow (PFOF) by 2026, brokers are innovating with tiered memberships and advisory fees. Companies like Trade Republic and Schwab are finding ways to maximize customer value and offset lost revenue through new offerings and expanded services. Upgrades in analytic dashboards, social-trading overlays, and thematic baskets are critical as providers seek to maintain competitive advantage.

Cybersecurity incidents are impacting the market, as seen with a high-profile data breach in Canada, and have heightened the focus on platform resilience. Phishing attacks and cloned apps exploit inexperienced investors, elevating the need for stringent compliance protocols such as multi-factor authentication. The increased cost of defense might hinder product innovation as smaller platforms bear the financial load. These risks could lead to regulatory penalties and affect brand equity.

Retail investors accounted for 62.78% of the market in 2025, predicted to sustain a 11.05% CAGR through 2031. The segment's growth is fueled by mobile-centric platforms offering features such as fractional shares and interactive educational modules, which attract novices and habitual traders. Meanwhile, institutional investors focus on fewer platforms with complex-order capabilities, fostering engagement through negotiable commission tiers.

Geographically, North America maintains a robust presence with 40.88% market share in 2025, bolstered by trends such as robo-advisory services and fractional investing. In Asia-Pacific, rapid growth is driven by India's and Japan's brokerage changes. European growth remains steady despite impending regulatory changes with PFOF bans, requiring adaptable models.

The comprehensive analysis covers major companies including Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, Robinhood Markets, and others, offering insights into market dynamics and future trends. Additional resources include access to market estimates and analyst support.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Charles Schwab

Fidelity Investments

Robinhood Markets

E*TRADE (Morgan Stanley)

Interactive Brokers

TD Ameritrade

Zerodha

Upstox

Groww

Hargreaves Lansdown

IG Group

Saxo Bank

Degiro

eToro

Plus500

Rakuten Securities

SBI Securities

ICICI Direct

CommSec

Futu Holdings (Moomoo)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejd2lf

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