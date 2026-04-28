Electric Mobility Global Strategic Industry Research Report 2026: Market to Reach $3 Trillion by 2030 with China Dominating

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Mobility - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Mobility was valued at US$930.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.0 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Electric mobility is rapidly transforming the transportation landscape, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs), including cars, buses, bikes, and scooters, utilize electric powertrains to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Advances in battery technology, particularly lithium-ion batteries, have significantly enhanced the range, efficiency, and affordability of EVs.



The growth in the electric mobility market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the escalating environmental concerns and the global push for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, prompting regulatory bodies to enforce stricter emission standards. Technological advancements, particularly in battery performance and charging infrastructure, are making electric vehicles more practical and appealing to consumers.

Additionally, the declining cost of batteries and the increasing availability of various EV models are making electric mobility more economically viable for a broader audience. Consumer behavior is also shifting, with greater awareness and preference for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options. Furthermore, significant investments from automotive manufacturers and tech companies in R&D and production facilities are accelerating the market expansion. These factors collectively underscore the dynamic growth and future potential of the electric mobility market.

Recent trends in electric mobility highlight a surge in EV adoption and innovation. The automotive industry is witnessing a flurry of new EV models, ranging from compact city cars to luxury sedans and SUVs, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, advancements in battery technology, such as solid-state batteries and ultra-fast charging systems, are addressing key challenges related to range anxiety and charging time. The integration of smart technologies, including autonomous driving capabilities and connected car features, is further enhancing the appeal of electric vehicles. Moreover, there is a growing focus on the lifecycle sustainability of EVs, with increased efforts in recycling and reusing batteries to minimize environmental impact.

Governments worldwide are promoting electric mobility through incentives, subsidies, and stringent emission regulations, encouraging both consumers and manufacturers to transition to cleaner modes of transportation. This shift is also supported by the development of extensive charging infrastructure, making EVs more convenient and accessible for everyday use.



Report Scope

Segments: Segment (Electric Cars, Electric Bikes, Electric Commercial Vehicles).

Segment (Electric Cars, Electric Bikes, Electric Commercial Vehicles). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Cars segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.1%. The Electric Bikes segment is also set to grow at 23.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $255.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.4% CAGR to reach $452.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 681 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $930.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3000 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Competitive Scenario

Electric Mobility - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Innovations: Key to Electric Mobility Market Growth

Select Innovations and Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Mobility Undergoes Tectonic Shift & Hurtles Toward a Different Future

Prominent Trends Painting the Urban Mobility World Green

Mega Trends Appear Poised to Unwind a Bright Future for Mobility

Parking Domain Hustles to Evolve with Changing Mobility Landscape

Electric Mobility Enjoys Spotlight & Plasters its Presence in Mobility Space with Defining Trends

Electric Mobility: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Challenges Facing the Electric Mobility Market

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technological Innovations and Advancements Bring Diversity to the E-Mobility Industry

Recent Market Activity

Why the Auto Industry Needs to Urgently Move Towards Green Mobility? The Answer Lies in its Carbon Footprint

With Transport Emissions Continuing to Increase At a Rate Much Faster Than GDP Growth, Pressure Builds for Charting a Roadmap for Cleaner Air: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Global Transport Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Who is the Biggest Emitter in the Transportation Sector? Transportation Sector Emissions Breakdown by Type as of the Year 2024

With Countries Vying to Become Carbon Negative, EVs Must Be Fast-Tracked Before the Carbon Neutrality Window Closes by 2050

Here's How EVs Fit Into the Decarbonization Goal

Consumer Perceptions Influencing Intention to Purchase & Behavioral Trends Are Key Factors Shaping Demand Patterns

As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

What Motivates Consumers to Buy EVs? Environment Ranks Among the Top Factors: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses

Cost of Ownership Fears, Fed by Energy Crisis & Rising Cost of Electricity, Ranks Among the Top Concerns Hindering a Purchase: Major Factors Ranked by % Number of Responses

Knowing What Consumers Want Can Help EV Manufacturers Unlock Opportunities: % of Consumers Appreciating Each Feature on EVs

What Aspects of an EV Consumers Would Like to be Improved? : % of Consumers Appreciating Each Area of Improvement for EVs

Why EV Consumers Prefer the Brands They Do: % of Consumers Clustered Based On their Preference

Which EV Brands Have the Highest Consumer Mind Share?: % Consumer Mind Share of Global EV Brands

A Global Crisis That Paved the Way for EVs to Take Flight! How? By Changing Consumer Perceptions

As Climate Change Hits Home to People, the Resulting Willingness to Do their Bit for the Environment Brings Good News for EV Adoption: % Clustering of Consumer Responses to How Dire the Climate Change Threat Is?

World Media Perspectives

EV Stories From Around the World

Influencer Insights that Matter the Most: Here are What Top Voices are Saying About the Future of EVs

Robert Yu in Conversation With Chris About the Booming Chinese EV Industry

ExxonMobil CEO Talks About How His Company Is Planning for a Future of EVs

Autolist Editor-in-Chief David Undercoffler Discusses Top Electric Vehicle Concerns Among Potential Buyers

Fireside Chat With Auto Industry Veteran and Former MD of Nissan India

Tata Motors MD in Conversation with Sergius Barretto

Key Global Brands

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 594 companies featured in this Electric Mobility market report include:

Accell Group NV

BMW AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gogoro

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

KTM AG

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd.

Terra Motors Corporation

Tesla Inc.

Vmoto Limited

Volkswagen AG

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4pghm

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