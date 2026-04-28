EarthDaily Federal Named to INSA Space Intelligence Council

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily Federal, Inc. (EarthDaily Federal), the U.S. mitigated entity of EarthDaily Analytics (EarthDaily), today announced it has been named to the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s (INSA) Space Intelligence Council.

EarthDaily Federal delivers science-calibrated, analysis-ready Earth intelligence designed for broad-area change detection. Built on consistent, daily global measurement, EarthDaily enables governments to move beyond fragmented imagery toward a trusted, operational understanding of change as it happens.

The newly formed INSA Council convenes leaders from government, industry, and the national security community to strengthen U.S. mission resilience in an increasingly contested and dynamic space environment. It will focus on shaping policy, advancing standards, and accelerating the integration of commercial space capabilities into intelligence and defense operations.

EarthDaily Federal’s selection reflects recognition of its role in delivering consistent, calibrated data that increases confidence in AI-driven analysis and supports mission-critical decisions at scale. By capturing the Earth daily at the same local time with scientific rigor, EarthDaily provides a stable measurement foundation. This reduces noise, improves signal, and enables reliable detection of meaningful change.

“National security decisions depend on trusted data,” said Nicole Toigo, President of EarthDaily Federal. “EarthDaily is building the world’s most trusted measure of planetary change, delivering consistent, science-calibrated, AI-ready data that increases confidence in analysis and enables faster, more informed decisions. As missions demand greater persistence and accuracy, this foundation becomes critical to maintaining operational advantage.”

The Council provides a platform to engage directly with government and industry leaders on the evolving role of commercial space in national security strategy. Through its participation, EarthDaily Federal will help advance standards for analysis-ready data and support the integration of AI-powered geospatial intelligence into operational workflows. This enables more persistent monitoring, higher confidence assessments, and faster, more informed decisions.

About EarthDaily Federal

EarthDaily Federal is the U.S. mitigated entity of EarthDaily Analytics, and provides near real-time geospatial intelligence solutions for defense, search & rescue, and national security.

To learn more:

Visit https://www.earthdailyfederal.com/ and follow on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily Federal)



About EarthDaily

EarthDaily, is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the upcoming launch of the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.



To learn more:

Visit https://earthdaily.com/ and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).



Contacts

EarthDaily

Tanya Cross, Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications

tanya.cross@earthdaily.com



Alliance Advisors IR

EarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com